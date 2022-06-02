Stop Jackdaw protestors target Edinburgh govt offices in paint protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Stop Jackdaw protestors target Edinburgh govt offices in paint protest

Just Stop Oil activists covered a UK government building in paint on Thursday, claiming it has “blood on its hands” after approving the Jackdaw gas field.
By Andrew Dykes
02/06/2022, 5:49 pm
© Supplied by Just Stop OilJust Stop Oil protestors cover the entrance of Queen Elizabeth House in red paint.
Just Stop Oil protestors cover the entrance of Queen Elizabeth House in red paint.

Just Stop Oil activists covered a UK government building in paint on Thursday, claiming it has “blood on its hands” after approving the Jackdaw gas field.

Nine members of the group threw red paint over the entrance of Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh, demanding the Government halt all new North Sea oil and gas licences and consents.

Messages including “blood on your hands” were daubed on the windows and walls of the building, near the capital’s Waverley station, which houses the offices of several UK government departments including HMRC, the Competition and Markets Authority and the Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland.

Stop Jackdaw – a sister group to the long-running Stop Cambo campaign – announced its intention to hold “emergency rallies” in London and Edinburgh on Thursday morning, following the approval of the Shell-operated gas field late on Wednesday afternoon.

The group has argued that exploiting the field will not lead to lower energy bills and “will do next to nothing for UK energy security,” while burning its gas reserves would create the equivalent of more than half of Scotland’s annual emissions.

Shell has pointed to Jackdaw gas being used to help justify electrification at the Shearwater hub in the North Sea, bringing down emissions, as well as its link to the Acorn CCS site at St Fergus.

The project’s approval also comes as some six million UK households are reportedly facing blackouts this winter as Europe competes for supply.

© Supplied by Just Stop Oil
Messages were daubed on the walls of the building. Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh.

All nine protestors are expected to be arrested for criminal damage.

Alex, a 24-year-old PhD student from Glasgow studying hydrogen production as a green fuel said: “Commissioning new fossil fuel facilities are the morally bankrupt plans of a criminal cartel protecting oil and gas over life on earth.

“That is why this announcement has been made the night before the Queen’s Jubilee, they think we won’t notice, they think we won’t care, we are here to show them that they are wrong.”

Another, 23-year-old political science student Su, said: “I believe that we have to do anything in our power to show that we’re not ok with these destructive policies. New oil and gas is not the solution, it’s not providing energy security or dealing with the cost of living crisis.

“If this government really wanted that they would be insulating homes and investing in renewables. We are demanding an affordable, reliable energy supply that doesn’t destroy the economy, doesn’t cause a cost of living crisis and doesn’t destroy the liveable planet for generations to come. I refuse to stand-by as my Government’s policies cause countless millions of people to die.”

A spokesperson for HMRC, which manages the building, said: “There was a small demonstration outside our Queen Elizabeth House site in Edinburgh this afternoon. Police have been in attendance and our services are unaffected.”

A further rally is scheduled to take place outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Offices near Westminster at 6pm on Thursday evening.

