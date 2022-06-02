Stop Jackdaw protestors target Edinburgh govt offices in paint protest

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Just Stop Oil activists covered a UK government building in paint on Thursday, claiming it has “blood on its hands” after approving the Jackdaw gas field.

Nine members of the group threw red paint over the entrance of Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh, demanding the Government halt all new North Sea oil and gas licences and consents.

Messages including “blood on your hands” were daubed on the windows and walls of the building, near the capital’s Waverley station, which houses the offices of several UK government departments including HMRC, the Competition and Markets Authority and the Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland.

Stop Jackdaw – a sister group to the long-running Stop Cambo campaign – announced its intention to hold “emergency rallies” in London and Edinburgh on Thursday morning, following the approval of the Shell-operated gas field late on Wednesday afternoon.

The group has argued that exploiting the field will not lead to lower energy bills and “will do next to nothing for UK energy security,” while burning its gas reserves would create the equivalent of more than half of Scotland’s annual emissions.

Shell has pointed to Jackdaw gas being used to help justify electrification at the Shearwater hub in the North Sea, bringing down emissions, as well as its link to the Acorn CCS site at St Fergus.

The project’s approval also comes as some six million UK households are reportedly facing blackouts this winter as Europe competes for supply.

All nine protestors are expected to be arrested for criminal damage.

Alex, a 24-year-old PhD student from Glasgow studying hydrogen production as a green fuel said: “Commissioning new fossil fuel facilities are the morally bankrupt plans of a criminal cartel protecting oil and gas over life on earth.

“That is why this announcement has been made the night before the Queen’s Jubilee, they think we won’t notice, they think we won’t care, we are here to show them that they are wrong.”

Another, 23-year-old political science student Su, said: “I believe that we have to do anything in our power to show that we’re not ok with these destructive policies. New oil and gas is not the solution, it’s not providing energy security or dealing with the cost of living crisis.

“If this government really wanted that they would be insulating homes and investing in renewables. We are demanding an affordable, reliable energy supply that doesn’t destroy the economy, doesn’t cause a cost of living crisis and doesn’t destroy the liveable planet for generations to come. I refuse to stand-by as my Government’s policies cause countless millions of people to die.”

A spokesperson for HMRC, which manages the building, said: “There was a small demonstration outside our Queen Elizabeth House site in Edinburgh this afternoon. Police have been in attendance and our services are unaffected.”

A further rally is scheduled to take place outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Offices near Westminster at 6pm on Thursday evening.