Kistos takes over two EDF gas storage sites for £25 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Kistos takes over two EDF gas storage sites for £25 million

By Ryan Duff
23/04/2024, 9:32 am Updated: 23/04/2024, 11:32 am
Kistos Serica Energy
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

Kistos (LSE: KIST) has acquired a 100% stake in EDF Energy’s gas storage company, resulting in the firm picking up two UK storage sites.

The deal was signed for a total consideration of £25 million, paid from existing cash resources.

The two sites Kistos will be taking ownership of are Hill Top Farm and Hole House Farm, both located in Cheshire.

The two sites have the potential to be repurposed for future energy storage uses including hydrogen.

Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos, said: “We look forward to working with the existing team with a view to maximising the value-accretive opportunities these gas storage facilities present, establishing Kistos’ presence across the energy value chain with a foothold in the midstream market.

“Over the longer term, we will also be evaluating our options to further expand operations via other energy storage sources such as compressed air or hydrogen.”

Hill Top’s gas capacity is currently 17.8 million therms, with an ongoing programme to increase this volume to 21.2 million therms.

At its current capacity, Kistos said Hill Top accounts for 3.1% of the UK’s total available onshore storage capacity and up to 11% of the UK’s flexible daily capacity if called upon.

The Hole House facility is currently non-operational, but Kistos said with reactivation and further development it could “materially” increase its proportion of the UK’s total onshore gas storage.

Following approval from the UK government, Kistos will be making its debut in the gas storage market.

Previously Kistos has said the purchase is in line with its acquisition strategy to pursue opportunities which “align with the energy transition” and said its entry into the gas storage sector “provides business diversity to its upstream portfolio”.

Recommended for you

Tags