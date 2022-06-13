Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Cost of new North Sea Pilot oilfield ‘could be reduced by 75%’ by tax incentives

Costs for a planned new North Sea oilfield could be shaved by 75% with new tax incentives, the firm behind it has claimed.
By Allister Thomas
13/06/2022, 7:58 am
© Shutterstock / Sad AgusNorth Sea

Orcadian Energy expects costs to first oil for Pilot, a 79 million barrel field, would take roughly $1bn.

It has claimed that the “after tax cost of development could be reduced by up to 75%” thanks to the Chancellor’s investment incentives announced with the windfall tax last month.

Orcadian, which is on the hunt for a farm-in partner, said a firm paying the new Energy Profits Levy and UK ring fence corporation tax (a modified form of corporation tax only payable by the UK oil and gas industry) would get the 75% after-tax relief.

According to the board’s calculations, firms paying the above levies will get $750m back in reliefs immediately after the money is spent.

The net cost to the right partner could therefore be c. $250m, they said, adding that this has “radically improved the economics of a farm-in deal”.

“The board believe that this will make investment in the development of the Pilot oilfield an increasingly attractive opportunity.”

Orcadian has today submitted a draft field development plan to the regulator NSTA; it needs to be fully funded to proceed in earnest.

Under the plan, 34 wells to be drilled via a jack-up rig through a pair of well head platforms, with power from a floating wind turbine.

Orcadian said emissions from Pilot are expected to be an eighth of the 2020 North Sea average, and less than half of the lowest emitting oil facility in the UK.

Orcadian CEO Steve Brown said: “Our focus on minimising emissions means that the project will be especially attractive to companies that wish to drive down their emissions intensity whilst the introduction of the investment allowances as part of the Energy Profits Levy will surely incentivise operators to double down on investing in domestic energy security.

“We look forward to a heightened level of interest in our project and providing further updates as the process progresses.”

The Energy Profits Levy announced last month saw the headline tax rate for North Sea profits increase by another 25% to a total of 65%.

However, incentives within the levy are designed to reduce amount a firm is taxed based on the amount they invest.

A near-doubling of the investment allowance to 80%, on top of other measures, means firms will get 91 pence back per £1 spent for a total relief rate of 91.25%.

Analysts have said the attractive investment allowance will benefit those firms with spending in their pipeline, and could accelerate some final investment decisions for certain projects.

