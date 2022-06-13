Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Storegga urges UK Government to ‘push the button’ on key emissions-busting tech

Storegga has urged the UK Government to “push the button” on emissions-busting technology which could create thousands of jobs in Aberdeenshire.
By Allister Thomas
13/06/2022, 8:13 am Updated: 13/06/2022, 8:29 am
A direct air capture (DAC) system.

Responding to a consultation on the UK’s emissions trading scheme, Storegga said including Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACS) in the scheme is “essential” to meet the UK’s net zero goals.

Storegga is planning the first large-scale DAC plant in Europe in Aberdeenshire, which could support up to 3,500 construction and operational jobs in the region.

Including that technology – along with other Greenhouse Gas Removals (GGR) tech –  will be the give the “signal needed” to trigger a new direct air capture market in the UK, Storegga.

The UK ETS is a government-run scheme designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The government sets a maximum level for total emissions, and every unit of emissions up to this maximum is considered to be part of a system of tradeable allowances.

Every year the cap is reduced – increasing the cost of allowances.

Sanjay Parekh, head of Direct Air Capture at Storegga said: “Creating a climate repair industry in the UK will create wealth and support regions affected acutely by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Championing the development of Europe’s first direct air capture and storage plant of the scale planned in Aberdeenshire could support thousands of jobs in a region which needs a long-term plan to transition jobs away from Oil & Gas, while also delivering 20% of the Government’s carbon removal target in an efficient and cost-effective way.

“At the same time, direct air capture and storage provides an opportunity for climate justice. Western nations – who have been responsible for most historical pollution – can start to redress the balance and in time remove CO2 from historic emissions. It is fairer for the historically big polluters and countries that can afford it to start tackling CO2 removal.”

Storegga is behind other projects in the north-east including Acorn CCS, which firms the backbone of the Scottish carbon capture and storage cluster.

The consultation on the UK ETS opened in March and is due to close later this week.

