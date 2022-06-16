Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

James Fisher Subtech completes contract for NEO Energy, secures future work

Offshore solutions provider James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech) has successfully completed a contract for North Sea oil firm NEO Energy.
By Hamish Penman
16/06/2022, 2:34 pm
© Supplied by SwordThe Global Producer III FPSO serves a cluster of fields bought by Neo Energy from TotalEnergies in 2020.
The James Fisher and Sons subsidiary carried out subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) on the Global Producer III FPSO, located in the Balloch Field.

During the project, JF Subtech utilised its air diving and ROV expertise to undertake the operation on the vessel’s hull, in line with Hitecvision-backed NEO’s asset integrity program.

It also helped ensure the FPSO’s thruster system’s continued operational capability and high performance to preserve the critical requirements of safety and stability around the Global Producer III’s turret mooring system.

The Olympic Challenger offshore construction vessel and a team of 35 personnel were used to complete the work.

The Olympic Challenger vessel

JF Subtech removed an existing thruster by lowering it through the hull, followed by subsea transfer and recovery to the deck of the diving support vessel (DSV).

In order to install the replacement unit, the process was reversed.

The works program also included the inspection and replacement of the starboard forward linear loop anode and reference electrode, part of the vessel’s impressed current cathodic protection system.

JF Subtech has signed an additional contract with NEO to carry out further work on the GPIII vessel later in 2022.

Off the back of the project, JF Subtech has signed an additional air diving contract with NEO Energy to carry out further on the Global Producer III, expected to commence later this year.

Giovanni Corbetta, managing director at JF Subtech, commented: “We’re delighted to have delivered such a successful first project with NEO Energy. Even when executing the work in a short preparation window, we were able to adapt quickly to secure the necessary equipment and bring in our trusted diving team who ensured that we were able to complete the project to a high standard and remain incident free.”

