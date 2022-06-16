Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Offshore solutions provider James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech) has successfully completed a contract for North Sea oil firm NEO Energy.

The James Fisher and Sons subsidiary carried out subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) on the Global Producer III FPSO, located in the Balloch Field.

During the project, JF Subtech utilised its air diving and ROV expertise to undertake the operation on the vessel’s hull, in line with Hitecvision-backed NEO’s asset integrity program.

It also helped ensure the FPSO’s thruster system’s continued operational capability and high performance to preserve the critical requirements of safety and stability around the Global Producer III’s turret mooring system.

The Olympic Challenger offshore construction vessel and a team of 35 personnel were used to complete the work.

© Supplied by James Fisher

JF Subtech removed an existing thruster by lowering it through the hull, followed by subsea transfer and recovery to the deck of the diving support vessel (DSV).

In order to install the replacement unit, the process was reversed.

The works program also included the inspection and replacement of the starboard forward linear loop anode and reference electrode, part of the vessel’s impressed current cathodic protection system.

© Supplied by James Fisher

Off the back of the project, JF Subtech has signed an additional air diving contract with NEO Energy to carry out further on the Global Producer III, expected to commence later this year.

Giovanni Corbetta, managing director at JF Subtech, commented: “We’re delighted to have delivered such a successful first project with NEO Energy. Even when executing the work in a short preparation window, we were able to adapt quickly to secure the necessary equipment and bring in our trusted diving team who ensured that we were able to complete the project to a high standard and remain incident free.”