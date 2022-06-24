BP paid tax to UK on North Sea business for first time in years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP paid tax to UK on North Sea business for first time in years

BP (LON: BP) paid tax on its UK North Sea business in 2021 for the first time in at least six years, according to the company’s latest payments to governments report.
By Bloomberg
24/06/2022, 11:38 am Updated: 24/06/2022, 11:48 am
© Getty ImagesBP tax North Sea
BP's ETAP hub in the North Sea.

BP (LON: BP) paid tax on its UK North Sea business in 2021 for the first time in at least six years, according to the company’s latest payments to governments report.

The news comes amid tension between the UK oil industry and the government over a new 25% windfall tax that will fund programs to ease the pain of high energy costs on households. The levy was introduced after several majors posted record profits.

The London-based major paid a total of $127.3 million to the UK’s HM Revenue and Customs, Crown Estate and Oil and Gas Authority. In 2020 the company received a tax refund of $42 million.

BP, like other oil and gas producers in the UK, often don’t pay tax on their North Sea businesses because of losses tied to investments in fields. Many producers also receive rebates for dismantling oil platforms in the aging basin, which has meant in recent years that they’ve received more money from the government than they’ve paid out.

Last year, BP received refunds of around $50 million linked to decommissioning, the report shows.

BP’s payments in 2021 were boosted by a settlement of $178 million related to historical tax matters including included previous over and under payments, according to the report.

The figures only cover the extractive side of BP’s business, meaning its North Sea operations. BP separately publishes a report of its total tax contribution to the UK including corporate and employer taxes, as well as production levies and refunds. That report shows the firm paid $263 million in 2020, with the bulk of that coming from employer contributions.

The Reports on Payments to Government Regulations were signed into law in 2014, requiring oil, gas and mining companies incorporated in the UK to disclose annual payments made to countries in relation to extractive industries.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts