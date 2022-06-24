Centrica aims to recruit veterans for net zero transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Centrica aims to recruit veterans for net zero transition

British gas owner Centrica is looking to recruit 500 former service men and women for a "net zero battalion" by the end of 2023.
By Ryan Duff
24/06/2022, 3:36 pm Updated: 24/06/2022, 3:38 pm
The energy company has asked Matero, led by former Army Colonel Stuart Tootal, to assist in building a programme that attracts those leaving the forces.

The first 12 of the ex-forces gas engineers have begun their 42-week training, and this sample will provide a template for an upscaled campaign later in the year.

The Recruits

The new recruits comprise Alex Smith, 33, a former sniper with the Northern Irish based 2 Rifles.

The veteran was medically discharged in 2013 following a tour in Afghanistan where he was involved in two IED explosions which damaged his hearing and eyesight.

This experience left Smith suffering from PTSD, however, the former sniper sees this programme as a route back to normality.

He said: “I have always wanted a trade and this offer was amazing. It’s a skill to be proud of which will give me stability in my working life to provide for my family and it opens up a lot of routes for progression into green energy.”

The ex-forces programme will be running in-house, following the template set by Matero. The first emphasis of which is recruiting and training gas engineers.

The company aims to attract women to the course to encourage diversity within the Centrica workforce. However, with women representing as little as 12% of the armed forces, Centrica is encouraging military spouses to apply for roles within the organisation as well.

Centrica’s goal is to have women working in 50% of STEM-orientated careers within its organisation while striving for net-zero by 2045.

New career pathways

Centrica research found that post lockdown half of its trainees and apprentices are over the age of 25. The energy company say that this initiative will provide new career pathways for applicants.

National secretary of the GMB Union, Andy Prendergast,  said: “The GMB are pleased to work with Centrica in taking the lead by actively recruiting former service personnel into the company. This programme offers practical training, leading to good, secure careers which can really help to ease the transition back into civilian life. As someone who has had family members serve in the forces, I know that this can be a difficult process but by having employers willing to work with veterans to get good jobs, it can make a really positive difference.”

The energy company which also owns Spirit Energy will work with military charities that support former service men and women’s transition to civilian life as well as service and regimental associations and ex-forces networks.

The veterans minister Leo Docherty supports the new Centrica initiative saying: “This is a fantastic initiative that will provide support to our service leavers and veterans by helping them find employment once they leave the military.

“I am delighted with the opportunity this provides to those who have served our nation’s military and recognises that the military gives you skills for life.”

