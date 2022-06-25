Future of Piper Alpha memorial gardens to be discussed by city councillors

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The future of the gardens containing the Piper Alpha memorial is to be discussed at a full Aberdeen city council meeting on Wednesday.

Last month the Pound for Piper Trust announced plans for a £500,000 redevelopment of the gardens which commemorate those impacted by the disaster, including the 167 men who lost their lives.

The charity, which was set up in 2012 to help maintain the memorial, said the revamp would make the garden appealing all year around as well as offer a larger area allowing a 360-degree view of the famous monument and improved access.