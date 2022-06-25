Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The North Sea has provided the inspiration for a new clothes range for children launched by Banchory-based business Taffy Tots.

Owner Karen O’Brien has spent the past year developing and designing the feature prints for the Caledonia collection.

The mum-of-three said her latest design was “a nod to life” in the north-east of Scotland where the oil and has industry plays “a significant role in most people’s lives”.