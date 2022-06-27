Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK Government to relax gas quality rules to boost North Sea supply

Kwasi Kwarteng is looking at relaxing gas quality rules for UK pipelines so North Sea supply can help beat the energy crisis.
By Allister Thomas
27/06/2022, 10:03 am Updated: 27/06/2022, 10:03 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by BEIS/ Neptune EnergyNorth Sea gas
Kwasi Kwarteng's plan could see increased supply from fields like Cygnus in the North Sea

Kwasi Kwarteng is looking at relaxing gas quality rules for UK pipelines so North Sea supply can help beat the energy crisis.

According to the Telegraph, the Business Secretary is discussing plans to allow less efficient, lower calorie gas to be piped into the network to make the most out UK reserves.

At a conference in London over the weekend, Mr Kwarteng said “we are exploring domestic gas storage options carefully”, including “potential regulatory options to extract more gas from existing fields”.

Last year Neptune Energy made direct representations to the UK Government to use emergency powers for this very measure.

Today, a spokesman for Neptune Energy welcomed the news, and said the industry’s proposed adjustment to the gas entry specification levels – to similar levels seen in other European countries – would help safely secure additional quantities of gas, bolstering UK energy security, and at no additional cost.

Writing for Energy Voice last year,  the firm’s UK managing director Alexandra Thomas said approximately half a trillion cubic feet of lower specification gas has been identified in the Southern North Sea.

Enough for 12 million UK homes

This “not insignificant” volume could be enough to heat 12.2 million UK homes for one year, she said.

Ms Thomas said reducing the lower limit by just 1% would allow for more gas to be used from the Southern North Sea which has already undergone in-depth lab testing.

Last year the UK Government knocked back Neptune’s request with arguments it was not a supply emergency and there would not be an impact on price.

However the Telegraph said the invasion of Ukraine is thought to have changed the equation. Although the UK gets little gas directly from Russia, there are concerns about a knock-on impact to supplies with countries competing for alternatives to resource from Russia.

Any move to reduce the gas rules comes amid rising tensions between the UK Government and the industry, particularly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak was “chastened” over the windfall tax in Aberdeen last week.

The UK Government has been making moves to try to alleviate the coming crunch over winter.

After talks with Westminster, Centrica has applied to reopen Rough, the UK’s largest gas storage facility, after being closed in 2017.

It was announced earlier this month that Equinor and Centrica have agreed a deal to supply an additional 1 billion cubic metres of gas to the UK in time for winter – enough for 4.5 million homes.

In May it was reported that as many as six million households face power cuts this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts