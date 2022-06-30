UK grid prepares to pay firms cash to cut power use next winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK grid prepares to pay firms cash to cut power use next winter

National Grid is asking UK companies how much electricity demand they will be able to cut next winter to help keep the lights on.
By Bloomberg
30/06/2022, 10:06 am
© Supplied by National GridTransmission Network Control Centre.
Transmission Network Control Centre.

National Grid is asking UK companies how much electricity demand they will be able to cut next winter to help keep the lights on.

The network manager sent a request to some firms last week, asking for details and how much they would need to be paid to reduce operations, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. It didn’t disclose how many companies were asked.

National Grid is exploring all the options it has available to avoid blackouts this winter as the gas crisis threatens security of supply across Europe. Britain relies on the fuel for more than a third of its power generation, which would be at risk if Russian flows to Europe stop and stores run dry.

“To establish the viability of a commercial national demand service, the Electricity System Operator would like to know the likely megawatt volume suppliers could aggregate,” National Grid said in the document.

National Grid floated a price range for potential payments, ranging from £100 ($121.41) a megawatt-hour to as high as £6,000, according to the document.

A service is also being worked on for households to receive payments for reducing electricity use at peak times. This would be available to 27.8 million homes and small business with smart meters.

Many companies have on-site generation, like diesel generators that they use for back up in case of a power cut. These could be used temporarily reducing the demand for power from the grid.

National Grid declined to comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts