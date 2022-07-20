Serica Energy boosts production from 24-year-old BP well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica Energy boosts production from 24-year-old BP well

Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has quadrupled production from a 24-year-old BP well in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
20/07/2022, 7:49 am Updated: 20/07/2022, 7:51 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Serica Energyserica energy
Serica's Bruce platform in the North Sea.

The intervention campaign on the Bruce M1 well saw it re-entered for the first time since 1998, when the namesake asset was operated by BP.

Serica has now completed work on that well, boosting production rates from 400 barrels of oil equivalent per day to over 1,800 boe/d in July 2022.

A similar intervention has also been carried out on a second well – Bruce M4 – with rates increasing from around 450 boe/d to more than 2,400 boe/d.

Serica said these results are on the upper end of expectations, and the company believes there will be an uplift in its independently assessed reserves.

The programme has also “increased confidence that further uplift can be achieved” from future well interventions.

Serica released the a flurry of news announcements in an operations update today, which comes as it has been attempting to bat back a reverse takeover attempt from smaller rival Kistos.

Kistos’ bid has been deemed as undervaluing the company, while similar reasons have been made by Kistos for rejecting a Serica counter-bid.

Serica made no mention of the Kistos bid in today’s operations update.

After a 14% surge on the back of the Kistos announcement on July 12, shares in London-listed Serica are down 6% over the last five days to £3.32.

Columbus and North Eigg

Elsewhere, Serica Energy said its new Columbus well, a tieback to the Shell Shearwater platform, has reached the milestone of producing one million barrels of oil equivalent (gross).

The company again also pointed to the potential of its North Eigg exploration target, estimated to contain 60 million barrels of oil equivalent and potentially as much as 236m.

Results from the exploration well are due in October.

CEO Mitch Flegg said: “Serica has no debt, limited decommissioning liabilities and with growing cash reserves is well positioned to continue to invest in further projects and other opportunities to add shareholder value.

“We have just completed a well intervention campaign on Bruce that has boosted net production by over 3,000 boe/d and provides further evidence of the value in Serica’s assets that can be realised through measured and expert operatorship.

“Operations have also commenced on the North Eigg exploration well with potential for transformational results, while we are now accelerating further well intervention work on Bruce and Keith following the success of the recently completed campaign.”

