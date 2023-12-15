Noble and Odfjell land UK deal extensions with BP and Serica Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Noble and Odfjell land UK deal extensions with BP and Serica Energy

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/12/2023, 2:23 pm Updated: 15/12/2023, 2:23 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Odfjell Technologynoble bp
Serica Energy's Bruce platform.

BP (LON: BP) and Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ) have respectively extended contracts with Noble Corporation and Odfjell Technology in the UK North Sea.

Serica has signed a two-year extension with Odfjell Technology (OSLO: OTL) for services on board the Bruce platform, while BP has signed a 90-day deal for the Noble Innovator which has been drilling at its Murlach project.

BP – Noble Innovator

First signed in December 2022 for $50m, the 90-day extension means Noble Corporation’s (NYSE: NE) Innovator  rig will be on-contract with BP until December 2024.

The rig has so far been used to decommission wells at the BP Kate field, 136 miles off Aberdeen, and it spudded two wells at the Murlach project over October and November, which is planned as a tie-back to the ETAP hub.

Noble and BP have also agreed to expand the structure of the contract options, which now gives BP the choice to extend the contract by up to six additional wells at “pre-agreed” dayrates.

noble bp © Supplied by Noble Corporation
Noble Innovator.

Blake Denton, senior vice president for Noble marketing and contracts, said: “We are excited to get this opportunity to continue building on our relationship with bp and to contribute to UK energy security by delivering efficient and responsible offshore operations.”

According to its last fleet status report, the Noble Innovator is currently on a $135,000 dayrate.

Noble also has its Intrepid rig starting work in the UK with Harbour Energy this month, and its Resilient rig is due to start UK work with Petrogas in August.

The Noble Innovator was built in 2003 by Hyundai Heavy Industries Ulsan in South Korea and has a drilling depth of 30,000 ft.

BP is seeking first oil for Murlach in 2025, expected to recover 26m barrels of oil and 602m cubic metres of gas.

Odfjell Technology – Serica

Serica has granted a two-year contract extension with Odfjell Tecghnology for storage, preservation, maintenance and platform drilling services on the Bruce installation.

The deal means Odfjell will be on-contract until November 2025.

It’s the latest in a series of extensions for Odfjell, which was first contracted on Bruce in November 2018.

UK country manager for Odfjell Technology, Stuart Sutherland, said: “This contract extension demonstrates the continued commitment between our companies in supporting the Bruce platform. Looking forward, we see this as an opportunity for Odfjell Technology to support further operations through the integration of our three business areas, offering streamlined service delivery.”

