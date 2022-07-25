Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Delmar deploys ‘UK-first’ tech at Shell Penguins field as firm moves into new Aberdeen base

Technology originally used to help vessels avoid icebergs and cyclones has been deployed in a “UK first” to cut costs and emissions at the Shell Penguins field in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
25/07/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Delmar Systemsshell penguins delmar
Delmar UK managing director Duncan Watson with the RAR Plus at the firm's new base in Altens.

The rig anchor tech deployment from Delmar Systems comes as the company moves into larger offices in Aberdeen to accommodate workforce growth.

Last week the firm used its specialised “RAR Plus” rig anchor release tech at the Penguins redevelopment project, Shell’s latest in the North Sea.

The technology acoustically releases rigs from mooring lines  – saving time and major costs for expensive drilling rig day rates.

delmar shell penguins © Supplied by Delmar Systems
The tech was deployed last week on Diamond Offshore’s Ocean Endeavour rig.

Though contract values cannot be disclosed, Delmar estimates its tech typically cuts disconnect time from 24 hours to one hour – which shaves into the roughly £200,000 per day typical day rate for rigs in the North Sea.

It also slashes rig move time for anchor handling vessels – each requiring around £150,000 per day.

Overall, the company estimates a 45% saving on a typical job to move a rig using the RAR Plus, versus typical methods.

Delmar used the tech last week, a first for the UK, on the Diamond Offshore Ocean Endeavour vessel, as it moved between the Pan West and Tybalt wells at the Shell Penguins field.

New Digs

Delmar said the anchor system allows rigs to move quickly in all weather windows, and has a mechanical back up release option to provide full redundancy.

UK general manager Duncan Watson said: “The RAR Plus device in Delmar’s Releasable Mooring System has proven successful over 500 times across the globe, saving our customers operational time, money and CO2 emissions.

“With increased drilling and Plug and Abandonment (P&A) activity, we believe Delmar is ideally positioned to support many of our North Sea customers to reduce operational expenditure. This was confirmed at our recent Open Day which has generated a very encouraging level of enquiries.”

Delmar Systems, headquartered in Houston, has announced the deployment as it moves into new offices in Aberdeen to accommodate growth.

shell penguins delmar © Supplied by Shell
The Penguins FPSO is believed to be targeting sailaway from China in Q3

The business has taken up space at a new site in Altens Industrial Estate, having grown from nine to 12 full time employees in the last year and widened its contractor pool to support offshore operations.

A spokesman said: “Now that we have launched RAR Plus in the UK, we believe there will be a very healthy level of interest in the marketplace and so we have moved to new larger premises in Aberdeen which will accommodate further growth.”

Penguins

The Penguins redevelopment is due to have the first new manned vessel from Shell in the UK North Sea for 30 years.

Despite delays in the timeline due to lockdown measures in China, Shell chief financial officer Sinead Gorman told Energy Voice in May that work was “progressing well”.

It’s believed sailaway of the floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) is targeted for a Q3 sailaway.

The project is a redevelopment of a tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub, which Shell said is expected to unlock 80 million barrels of oil equivalent when it announced an investment decision in 2018.

