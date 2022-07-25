Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Rising costs and inefficiencies see North Sea operators fork out £7.2bn

New progress reports from the North Sea oil and gas regulator show that efficiency across the basin fell, while operating costs rose by nearly a quarter.
By Andrew Dykes
25/07/2022, 6:30 am Updated: 25/07/2022, 7:23 am
© Supplied by Ineos FPSnorth sea
A "challenging 2021" saw total operating expenditure for the basin at £7.2bn, compared with £6.6bn in 2020. The Floatel Victory accommodation vessel at the Unity platform, which is a reception point for FPS. Valves were being replaced on the platform during the shutdown.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) reports that shutdowns delayed due to the pandemic and inflationary pressures came together to result in a “challenging” 2021 for operators.

Total operating expenditure for the basin was £7.2bn, compared with £6.6bn in 2020.

The regulator published its two major benchmarking reports for the sector last week, examining production efficiency (PE) and unit operating costs (UOCs).

Overall PE – the volume of hydrocarbons produced expressed as a percentage of the maximum potential capacity – fell by seven percentage points to 73% last year. The trend returns the industry to below the regulator’s longstanding 80% target, which it had successfully reached in 2019 and 2020.

Indeed, less than one-third of North Sea hubs successfully met the 80% target.

Despite the drop, the authors said the impact was not as severe as had been potentially forecast, and was largely the result of delayed major maintenance, namely the shutdown of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS).

Total oil and gas production fell from 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.3 million boepd, meaning a loss of around 44 million boe.

The regulator said it was working together with operators to ensure “a swift recovery” in PE during 2022.

At the same time UOCs – the average cost to extract one barrel (or unit) of hydrocarbons – increased by nearly a quarter, from £11.10/boe to £15.24/boe.

This is again largely a function of increased shutdowns and maintenance activity, however the NSTA notes that global economic trends and inflationary pressures – and plateauing production – mean that UOCs are likely to remain high in the coming years, at just below £15/boe.

Indeed, the report finds that UOCs rose for 20 of the 27 North Sea operators, as more than half also increased operating expenditure.

90% of these costs are attributable to the oil and gas field expenditure, while around 10% relate to pipelines and terminals.

“Continuing the cost discipline and efficiency focus demonstrated by operators in recent years will help to ensure the UKCS remains competitive internationally on a cost basis,” the NSTA added.

