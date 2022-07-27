Petrofac passes 20 years on Kittiwake with new EnQuest extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac passes 20 years on Kittiwake with new EnQuest extension

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has landed a contract extension with EnQuest – taking it beyond 20 years as the duty holder on the Kittiwake asset in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
27/07/2022, 9:54 am Updated: 27/07/2022, 9:55 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Petrofac Kittiwake
The Kittiwake platform

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has landed a contract extension with EnQuest – taking it beyond 20 years as the duty holder on the Kittiwake asset in the North Sea.

The London-listed energy services firm has been awarded a three-year renewal for the asset, 100 miles off Aberdeen.

Petrofac has been duty holder on Kittiwake since 2003, a role it’s held with EnQuest since 2014 and prior to that with the last owner Centrica.

Chief operating officer of Petrofac, Nick Shorten, said: “We have developed a productive and longstanding relationship with EnQuest over the past eight years. This contract renewal is a great testament to this partnership, as well as our team’s high performance and strong knowledge of the asset.

“As we approach almost 20 years on Kittiwake, we’re pleased to continue working together to build on its stellar safety record, enhance its operational performance, and further extend the asset’s operating life.”

Kittiwake is a fixed steel platform installed in 1990.

petrofac kittiwake
Petrofac’s Nick Shorten

The field itself is no longer on production and had its drilling facilities decommissioned in 2009.

However the platform continues to operate as a production hub for several tie-back fields comprising the Greater Kittiwake Area.

The living quarters have a maximum personnel on board of 79, according to EnQuest.

Shares in Petrofac are up 2.2% today (9.52am) to £1.09.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts