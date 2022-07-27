Petrofac passes 20 years on Kittiwake with new EnQuest extension

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has landed a contract extension with EnQuest – taking it beyond 20 years as the duty holder on the Kittiwake asset in the North Sea.

The London-listed energy services firm has been awarded a three-year renewal for the asset, 100 miles off Aberdeen.

Petrofac has been duty holder on Kittiwake since 2003, a role it’s held with EnQuest since 2014 and prior to that with the last owner Centrica.

Chief operating officer of Petrofac, Nick Shorten, said: “We have developed a productive and longstanding relationship with EnQuest over the past eight years. This contract renewal is a great testament to this partnership, as well as our team’s high performance and strong knowledge of the asset.

“As we approach almost 20 years on Kittiwake, we’re pleased to continue working together to build on its stellar safety record, enhance its operational performance, and further extend the asset’s operating life.”

Kittiwake is a fixed steel platform installed in 1990.

The field itself is no longer on production and had its drilling facilities decommissioned in 2009.

However the platform continues to operate as a production hub for several tie-back fields comprising the Greater Kittiwake Area.

The living quarters have a maximum personnel on board of 79, according to EnQuest.

Shares in Petrofac are up 2.2% today (9.52am) to £1.09.