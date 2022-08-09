Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Strikes are still on the cards at Montrose despite Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) making a new deal for workers.

The US-headquartered firm has made a proposal on shift patterns and pay as 110 workers at its sites at Charleton Road and Forties Industrial Estate on Brent Avenue prepare for strike action following a vote last month.

However Unite the Union said the new offer would see some workers lose “over £11,500 per year” and claimed the firm would dismiss those who do not agree to the changes.

Baker Hughes said it is not proposing redundancies.

Unite remains on track to kick off strikes starting August 29 through to September 11, and served notice to the firm yesterday.

Proposal

Baker Hughes has today told employees it is progressing a new plan which will see workers continue to work more than 80% of the current number of shifts available – and retain their 40% enhancement rate, which doesn’t change base pay.

Cutting uplift rates for certain shifts had been a key concern for workers – with some claiming it could equate to a loss of around £10,500 in annual income.

Depending on workload requirements, the proposal “may result in employees being asked to work fewer shifts”, Baker Hughes said.

The changes have come following a spate of lower contract orders, Baker Hughes said in July.

‘Fire and rehire’

The US-listed company reiterated that the proposals “do not include job eliminations, nor has Baker Hughes put forward a job elimination proposal”.

It comes after Unite said workers were given just “five minutes notice” in June ahead of being delivered redundancy papers and told to sign new contracts by August – an accusation Baker Hughes has denied.

The new proposal comes following an “ongoing consultation” and is one the alternative plans put forward by employees.

Baker Hughes will now move into a period of individual consultation for workers in Montrose.

A spokesperson added: “We reiterate that these proposals do not include job eliminations, nor has Baker Hughes put forth a job elimination proposal for consideration at this time.

“We have no desire to see any form of industrial action and as a result of progressing with an employee-submitted proposal which retains the shift premium, we hope to reach a conclusion which best meets the needs of all parties involved.”

A consultative ballot held by Unite at the end of July returned 87.3% of workers in favour of strike action at the sites in Montrose.

Unite previously said the proposals also impact workers at Baker Hughes sites in Aberdeen.

Statement

A spokesperson for Baker Hughes said: “Baker Hughes notified employees at our Montrose site of the outcome of an ongoing consultation on terms and conditions.

“We have consulted collectively and extensively with employees and have been encouraged by the number of alternative proposals put forward by them. We are pleased to be progressing with one of these proposals which retains existing shift patterns and associated pay, and instead, depending on workload requirements, may result in employees being asked to work fewer shifts.

“This means employees will still work more than 80% of the current number of shifts available, retaining their 40% shift enhancement rate, with no change to base rate pay. We will now move into a period of individual consultation on this proposal.

“We reiterate that these proposals do not include job eliminations, nor has Baker Hughes put forth a job elimination proposal for consideration at this time.

“We have no desire to see any form of industrial action and as a result of progressing with an employee-submitted proposal which retains the shift premium, we hope to reach a conclusion which best meets the needs of all parties involved.”