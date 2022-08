Something went wrong - please try again later.

North Sea producers Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) and Kistos (LON: KIST) have confirmed neither party will make a final offer on the other, drawing a line under a series of takeover bids.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, Serica said it would not be carrying forward a potential offer for the share capital of Kistos.

Kistos later followed with a separate announcement confirming it too would not be pursuing another offer, following two bids made during July.