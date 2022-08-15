Updated: No impact to employees as Altera Infrastructure announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Updated: No impact to employees as Altera Infrastructure announces Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Aberdeen-headquartered Altera Infrastructure (NYSE: ALIN-A) has said there will be no impact on its operations or employees as it enters a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
15/08/2022, 8:12 am Updated: 15/08/2022, 10:34 am
© Supplied by Altera InfrastructurAltera Infrastructure
Altera employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

The firm, listed in New York but with a head office in Westhill just outside Aberdeen, is entering the process with the US courts as it seeks to restructure more than $1.5bn of debt.

Chapter 11 lets firms continue trading while paying off debts, a method also taken by oilfield services firm Expro in December 2017, alongside numerous helicopter and rig operators in more recent years.

Altera has already reached an agreement with lenders and banks for its restructuring, and is working towards confirmation of the restructuring plan by the end of the year.

The company, which supplies production units for operators in the North Sea and further afield, has 130 employees in the UK: 44 onshore in Aberdeen, alongside nine on the Voyageur Spirit and 77 on the Foinaven FPSO.

Confident

Altera, which employs more than 2,000 people worldwide, said there will be no impact on workers or operations as a result of the restructuring.

Private equity group Brookfield has agreed to equitise $750m of the debt as part of the agreement.

It comes after the company reported its first-half results earlier this month, with pre-tax losses of $20.3m. Altera also said it had missed an 8.5% interest payment on $230m of bonds due in July.

Announcing the restructuring deal, CEO Ingvild Sæther said: “We enter into this phase of our balance-sheet restructuring with the support of the majority of Altera’s secured lenders and equity sponsor Brookfield.

“We are confident that this Chapter 11 process will result in a comprehensive recapitalisation transaction that will not only stabilise liquidity, but also deleverage our balance sheet and better position Altera for future growth.”

foinaven fpso © Supplied by Alan Newby
The Foinaven FPSO at Hunterston.

Altera, formerly part of Teekay, is focused on supplying critical infrastructure assets to its customers in in the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada.

The company’s fleet of 41 vessels includes floating production, storage and offloading units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety.

Although employees are not expected to be impacted by the restructuring, redundancies are being made on the Foinaven FPSO which recently arrived at Hunterston from the namesake BP oilfield in the West of Shetland.

Foinaven is expected to be decommissioned after work to remove signage from the vessel is completed.

Altera Series A shares are trading at $1.35.

