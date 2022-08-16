Centrica aiming to reopen Rough gas storage at start of September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Centrica aiming to reopen Rough gas storage at start of September

Centrica is aiming to start filling up the Rough gas storage facility in "little more than a fortnight".
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/08/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 16/08/2022, 8:26 am
Centrica's Rough field

Citing a Whitehall source, The Teleghraph reports that government officials and Centrica are aiming to complete talks in order to start utilising the facility at the start of September.

The company has been given the go-ahead from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for natural gas to be pumped into the Centrica Rough site.

The newspaper reports that the final hurdles are consents from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which aren’t seen as problematic, and an agreement between government and Centrica on state support for the facility.

Centrica shut down Rough in 2017 because it had become too expensive without that support – the site previously accounted for 70% of Britain’s natural gas storage capacity.

The UK Government has officially been saying that a gas shortage is unlikely, but experts have said reopening Rough could strengthen domestic supply.

It’s hoped that the site, 18 miles off the Yorkshire coast, will provide Britain with crucial supplies during tough winter months ahead.

The site can hold capacity for about 10 days when full.

Centrica said it will reopen rough in stages, following concerns previously about the facility having reached the end of its design life.

A spokesperson said: “The safe operation of Rough is always our main priority.

“We have operated this asset for decades and know it very well. Significant investment in the asset has continued following the decision to cease storage in 2017.

“The main reason we could return Rough is that we would increase its capacity in phases, ahead of each winter, so that we can carry out any required work to allow capacity to be increased safely.”

The approach has now been signed off by HSE, according to The Telegraph.

It added that the company is thought to be aiming for Rough to build up around 800 million cubic metres of gas for this winter and 1.7bn for the next.

