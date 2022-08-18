Subsea firm STR opens new centre of excellence after £1m investment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) has unveiled a new centre of excellence after a £1 million investment.

The 30,000 square foot facility in Great Yarmouth is dedicated to research and development of the company’s technical solutions.

It features state-of-the-art engineering and product development suites, alongside mechanical and electronic assembly and testing areas.

STR, which also has offices in Aberdeen, Houston, Perth and Singapore, is recruiting 19 new roles in the city as part of the launch, taking its Great Yarmouth headcount to 53.

It comes after private equity firm Baird Capital announced an investment into STR earlier this year for an undisclosed amount, which the subsea firm said has bolstered its growth plans.

Chief operating officer Scott Johnstone said: “The launch of the new technology and innovation centre of excellence is a fantastic addition to the STR group offering.

“Through combining state of the art facilities with our experienced team and in-house technologies we will be better positioned to support our customers.

“We have a team with extensive knowledge in their field and as a company we have a proven and impressive track record of providing leading edge solutions and in-house products across the offshore energy market for more than 20 years.”