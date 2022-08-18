Subsea firm STR opens new centre of excellence after £1m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Subsea firm STR opens new centre of excellence after £1m investment

Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) has unveiled a new centre of excellence after a £1 million investment.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/08/2022, 7:32 am
© Supplied by STRstr subsea

The 30,000 square foot facility in Great Yarmouth is dedicated to research and development of the company’s technical solutions.

It features state-of-the-art engineering and product development suites, alongside mechanical and electronic assembly and testing areas.

STR, which also has offices in Aberdeen, Houston, Perth and Singapore, is recruiting 19 new roles in the city as part of the launch, taking its Great Yarmouth headcount to 53.

It comes after private equity firm Baird Capital announced an investment into STR earlier this year for an undisclosed amount, which the subsea firm said has bolstered its growth plans.

Chief operating officer Scott Johnstone said: “The launch of the new technology and innovation centre of excellence is a fantastic addition to the STR group offering.

“Through combining state of the art facilities with our experienced team and in-house technologies we will be better positioned to support our customers.

“We have a team with extensive knowledge in their field and as a company we have a proven and impressive track record of providing leading edge solutions and in-house products across the offshore energy market for more than 20 years.”

Tags

