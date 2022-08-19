No plans for Aberdeen during week of Shell Jackdaw protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

No plans for Aberdeen during week of Shell Jackdaw protests

There are no plans to protest in Aberdeen or wider north-east Scotland during a week of action against the Shell (LON: SHEL) Jackdaw project.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
19/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 19/08/2022, 2:28 pm
© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Thstop Jackdaw
An "Oil Slick" protest held at Shell's Aberdeen HQ on August 1.

Earlier this month the Stop Cambo group announced that “thousands of people” across the UK would take part in a week of “Stop Jackdaw” protests.

However, with the action due to kick off tomorrow, Stop Cambo has confirmed there are no plans for protests in Aberdeen, home to the North Sea headquarters of Shell, or wider north-east Scotland.

A map of planned activities shows a demonstration in Galashiels on Tuesday as the only site in Scotland where a demonstration is planned.

However, several other events are due to take place across England, including at the Shell headquarters on Belvedere Road.

Announcing the week of action earlier this month, the Stop Jackdaw campaigners said they are seeking to fight the planned approval of “dozens of new fossil fuel projects by the year 2025” and the opening of a new exploration licensing round this year.

They said: “We will not let them go ahead with Jackdaw, and we will continue to build a coalition strong enough to force the government to commit to no new fossil fuels and a just transition for all.”

Although there are no events planned for Aberdeen, the city has seen numerous rallies in recent weeks.

On August 1, a troupe of proctors, affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, dressed up as “Oil Slicks” and carried out a demonstration outside Shell’s Aberdeen HQ.

That came while a “climate camp” was staged in Torry’s St Fitticks Park.

Shell Jackdaw

Jackdaw is a gas field off Aberdeen which was approved by the UK Government in June amid calls for greater domestic supply in wake of the energy crisis.

energy strategy uk © Supplied by Shell
The Shell Shearwater production hub in the central North Sea

Granting the approval, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now.”

London-listed Shell has previously said that at its peak, the field could account for 6.5% of UK gas, with the aim of first production in Q3-Q4 2025.

The field will be tied back to the Shell Shearwater gas hub.

 

