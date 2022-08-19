No plans for Aberdeen during week of Shell Jackdaw protests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There are no plans to protest in Aberdeen or wider north-east Scotland during a week of action against the Shell (LON: SHEL) Jackdaw project.

Earlier this month the Stop Cambo group announced that “thousands of people” across the UK would take part in a week of “Stop Jackdaw” protests.

However, with the action due to kick off tomorrow, Stop Cambo has confirmed there are no plans for protests in Aberdeen, home to the North Sea headquarters of Shell, or wider north-east Scotland.

A map of planned activities shows a demonstration in Galashiels on Tuesday as the only site in Scotland where a demonstration is planned.

However, several other events are due to take place across England, including at the Shell headquarters on Belvedere Road.

Announcing the week of action earlier this month, the Stop Jackdaw campaigners said they are seeking to fight the planned approval of “dozens of new fossil fuel projects by the year 2025” and the opening of a new exploration licensing round this year.

They said: “We will not let them go ahead with Jackdaw, and we will continue to build a coalition strong enough to force the government to commit to no new fossil fuels and a just transition for all.”

Although there are no events planned for Aberdeen, the city has seen numerous rallies in recent weeks.

On August 1, a troupe of proctors, affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, dressed up as “Oil Slicks” and carried out a demonstration outside Shell’s Aberdeen HQ.

That came while a “climate camp” was staged in Torry’s St Fitticks Park.

Shell Jackdaw

Jackdaw is a gas field off Aberdeen which was approved by the UK Government in June amid calls for greater domestic supply in wake of the energy crisis.

© Supplied by Shell

Granting the approval, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now.”

London-listed Shell has previously said that at its peak, the field could account for 6.5% of UK gas, with the aim of first production in Q3-Q4 2025.

The field will be tied back to the Shell Shearwater gas hub.