Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Thousands’ to stage week of protests against Shell Jackdaw field

Activists have said “thousands of people” will take part in a planned week of protests this month against development of the Shell (LON:Shell) Jackdaw project in the North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
11/08/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC ThShell Jackdaw
An "Oil Slick" protest held at Shell's Aberdeen HQ on August 1.

Organised by the Stop Cambo group, a series of actions will take place from August 20 -27 through local rallies, parliamentary lobbying and online.

The group said it is seeking to fight the planned approval of “dozens of new fossil fuel projects by the year 2025” and the opening of a new exploration licensing round this year.

“Jackdaw is the largest gas field to be approved since the IEA said we can’t have any more new fossil fuel projects if we want to stay in safe climate limits.

“Starting on August 20th, we’re taking the fight back to the Government, to Shell and to every oil and gas producer who thinks that they can burn our future and get away with it.

“We will not let them go ahead with Jackdaw, and we will continue to build a coalition strong enough to force the government to commit to no new fossil fuels and a just transition for all.”

London-listed Shell has been contacted for comment.

The group has not given locations for the protests, which come weeks after a series of high-profile actions in Aberdeen against new oil and gas developments.

Jackdaw is a gas field off Aberdeen which was approved by the UK Government in June amid calls for greater domestic supply in wake of the energy crisis.

Granting the approval, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now.”

Shell has previously said that at its peak, the field could account for 6.5% of UK gas, with the aim of first production in Q3-Q4 2025.

It was approved after an initial rejection from the regulator OPRED on environmental grounds, leading to Shell making an adjustment to how it will deliver the gas to shore.

The week of action comes after a troupe of proctors, affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, dressed up as “Oil Slicks” and carried out a demonstration outside Shell’s Aberdeen HQ on August 1.

They were calling for “an end to the issuing of any new oil & gas field licences in the North Sea”, on top of a “rapid and just energy transition to renewables”.

Elsewhere in the city, a “climate camp” was staged in Torry’s St Fittick’s park, acting as a staging ground for those opposing developments including Shell Jackdaw and the Cambo development in the West of Shetland.

Climate group Greenpeace launched a legal action against the government in June, seeking a judicial review into its decision to approve Jackdaw.

