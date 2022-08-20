Scottish energy secretary Matheson backs extension of North Sea windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Scottish energy secretary Matheson backs extension of North Sea windfall tax

Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson has backed an extension to the North Sea windfall tax, and said he would broaden it to a range of other industries.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
20/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 20/08/2022, 8:04 am
Michael Matheson

Earlier this week, the Labour party mooted proposals to backdate the levy, first unveiled by Rishi Sunak in May, on the oil and gas industry in order to place a freeze on the energy price cap for households.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Mr Matheson said “there’s good reason to revisit a further windfall tax and not just on the oil and gas sector, but also on those sectors that have done very well during the course of the pandemic”.

Mr Matheson’s colleague, Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, has previously mooted a “cross-sector” levy for Amazon and other large retailers, as well as energy companies.

It comes as household bills are expected to surge from an average of £1,400 last October to nearly £4,300 by this coming January, according to analyst firm Cornwall Insight, due to rocketing natural gas prices.

Mr Matheson said: “The tax which is raised from that could help to support not only stopping any further price cap increase, but also helped to support investment in energy efficiency programmes and in mechanisms that can help to support households experiencing difficulty meeting their energy bills.

“So I’m in favour of extending some form of targeted tax take from the oil and gas sector, but I believe it should also be extended to those other sectors that have done very well during the course of the pandemic, to ensure that we maximise the potential resource available to help to support households.”

Prior to Mr Matheson’s comments, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has stated that an extension to the windfall tax would cause “untold damage” to energy security, damaging investment in domestic supply and further reliance on imports.

