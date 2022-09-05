Energy Voice monthly supplement, September 2022

Energy Voice’s latest monthly supplement has been published with The Press & Journal.
The issue focuses on Future North Sea; from the projected rise of robotics offshore to aviation and whether new energy sources like geothermal will find a foothold in the sector.
It also features interviews with Andy Samuel, outgoing CEO of the NSTA, growth plans for drilling and services firms Dolphin, Well-Safe and Wood, and our usual array of expert opinion editorials.
