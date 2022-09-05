Shell, IR35 and Rough: Liz Truss’ energy record as she’s named new PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell, IR35 and Rough: Liz Truss’ energy record as she’s named new PM

With her place as the UK’s next prime minister secure, Liz Truss will soon face a tidal wave of energy policy and security decisions likely to test her campaign promises.
By Andrew Dykes
05/09/2022, 2:26 pm Updated: 05/09/2022, 3:34 pm
© PAliz truss energy
Liz Truss has been named the UK's next prime minister

With her place as the UK’s next prime minister secure, Liz Truss will soon face a tidal wave of energy policy and security decisions likely to test her campaign promises.

In her acceptance speech on Monday afternoon, Ms Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes, boost the economy and “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.

The latter is likely to be a central challenge for her premiership, having already been a major battleground between Ms Truss and her rival Rishi Sunak during the campaign trail.

liz truss energy © PA
Liz Truss on the campaign trail at Belfast Harbour

The ascendant PM has historic links to the energy sector, having worked for several years as an industrial economist for Shell after her graduation from Oxford.

However, she has also faced criticism over a perceived lack of detail on how precisely she would deal with a spiralling cost of living crisis, driven largely by rocketing household energy bills.

So what can we expect the new PM to deliver on energy policy?

North Sea oil and gas

Ms Truss has made clear her support for North Sea oil and gas. Speaking during a hustings in Perth last month, Ms Truss said the north-east’s “fantastic” oil and gas industry could be used to help resource the UK’s domestic gas supply.

She has also stated her intention to bring more North Sea gas on stream “pretty quickly”, with campaign allies recently suggesting her administration would issue up to 130 new North Sea drilling licenses as one of its first acts in government.

Meanwhile business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg – both of whom are likely to find senior cabinet roles within the new government – reportedly met with oil and gas firms in recent weeks to discuss how energy supplies can be secured.

Yet Labour’s Ed Miliband raised questions over Ms Truss potential involvement in the closure of Centrica’s Rough facility, by far the UK’s largest strategic gas storage site, in 2017.

liz truss energy © Centrica Storage
Centrica’s Rough field

The government’s decision not to intervene was flagged at the time as a strategic oversight, while Mr Miliband called for Ms Truss to “urgently explain what her involvement was in shutting down the Rough gas storage facility and plummeting the UK into close to zero storage stocks.”

However, supporters of the new PM denied she had any involvement in the plant’s closure and that the call was Centrica’s and “not a decision for ministers”.

Onshore, Ms Truss has also vowed to end a moratorium on fracking which has been in place since 2019, which she said would unlock “huge reserves of shale gas,” (although reliable estimates of the UK’s shale gas potential are difficult to predict).

Windfall tax

Ms Truss has also been quick to reject any further windfall taxes on energy profits, in contrast with Mr Sunak, the architect of the government’s recent energy profits levy (EPL).

“One thing I absolutely don’t support is a windfall tax. It’s a Labour idea and all about bashing business and it sends the wrong message to international investors and to the public,” she told a hustings in Cheltenham.

“The energy giants, if they are in an oligopoly, should be held to account. And I will rigorously hold them to account, but the way we bandy around the word profit as if it’s dirty and evil, we shouldn’t be doing that as Conservatives.”

IR35

One early campaign pledge saw a commitment to review IR35 tax legislation, a longstanding bugbear of the energy sector, where contractor arrangements tend to be commonplace.

Speaking to the Sun, Ms Truss said: “The changes that have been made to IR35 are all about trying to treat the self-employed the same as big business.

“But the fact is, if you’re self-employed, you don’t get the same benefits as being in a big company. You don’t get paid holidays, you didn’t get those benefits. So the tax system should reflect that more.”

Liz Truss Energy © Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/
<br />Liz Truss at a final hustings at Wembley arena on August 31.

Seb Maley, CEO of insurance provider Qdos welcomed her appointment and pressed the need to review what he described as “short-sighted tax reforms.”

“Ms Truss has said she will review the IR35 rules, which are flawed and create big problems not just for contractors but also for the businesses engaging them. An independent review of IR35 that results in change must be prioritised – that is if the new Prime Minister genuinely wants to unlock the full potential of the flexible workforce.”

Power and renewables

Ms Truss is supportive of the government’s net zero targets and clean energy, but has said previous administrations have failed to invest sufficiently in nuclear power.

“I am very supportive of renewables, I want us to do more on hydrogen, on wind power, on solar, provided it is in the right place,” she told a BBC interview on Sunday.

“[But] we need to do both [renewables and new gas investment]. Our priority has to be energy security. I will make sure we do hit our net zero targets, but we need to do it in a way that protects energy security. And gas is a very important transition fuel – it has half the emissions of coal. It is a good fuel to use as we are transitioning to net zero.”

One early pledge also centred on removing so-called green levies on energy bills in a bid to lower household bills, though the impact of such a policy has been heavily disputed, particularly given Ms Truss’ vow to maintain a net zero agenda.

She had also pledged to deliver controversial “freeports” with special tax status in Scotland.

Next steps

With her appointment and cabinet members secured, the new government is expected to issue an “emergency mini-budget”

The Times has also reported that a plan to help deal with spiralling household energy bills is on the way that, according to Truss supporters, would rely on “some kind of artificial price cap for consumers combined with a mechanism for reimbursing suppliers”.

Yet Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown warned that any policy actions will have to be widespread and implemented quickly.

“Truss is putting an awful lot of faith in tax cuts to ease the pain of rising prices and then kick-start economic growth. Of course, we’ll have to see whether all that sticks when the rubber hits the road,” she noted.

“But with price rises of this scale hitting across the board, and propelling us into the biggest two-year drop in real incomes in a century, the government can’t afford to fall short when considering possible solutions.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts