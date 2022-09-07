Liz Truss rules out further windfall tax on North Sea operators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Liz Truss rules out further windfall tax on North Sea operators

Liz Truss signalled support for the North Sea oil and gas industry during her first Prime Minister's Questions in the top job.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
07/09/2022, 1:32 pm Updated: 07/09/2022, 3:13 pm
She stressed the need for the UK to increase its energy supplies to deal with the current crisis, and pledged to “open up” the North Sea.

Ms Truss also reinforced her opposition to a windfall tax, despite Treasury forecasts that energy producers will make £170 billion in excess profits over the next couple of years.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “The prime minister knows she has no choice but to back an energy price freeze, but it won’t be cheap, and the real choice, the political choice, is who is going to pay?

“Is she really telling us that she’s going to leave these vast, excess profits on the table, and make working people foot the bill for decades to come.”

Keir Starmer says the PM claims to be breaking orthodoxy, but the reality is she’s reheating George Osborne’s failed corporation tax plans.

In response, Ms Truss, who formally took over the reins from Boris Johnson yesterday, said: “I understand that people across our country are struggling with the cost of living, and they are struggling with their energy bills.

“That is why I as prime minister will take immediate action to help people with the cost of their energy bills, and I will be making an announcement on that tomorrow and giving people certainty to make sure they are able to get through this winter.

“But we can’t just deal with today’s problems. We can’t just put a sticking plaster on it. What we need to do is increase our energy supplies long-term, and that is why we will open up supply in the North Sea.”

She also pledged to build more nuclear power stations to broaden the UK’s energy mix.

Windfall tax

On the possibility of another windfall tax on North Sea energy producers, Liz Truss said: “I am against a windfall tax. I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the UK, just when we need to be growing the economy.”

Then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the energy profits levy in May after numerous oil companies reported bumper profits.

Rishi Sunak.

The bill increased the headline rate of tax that UK oil and gas companies pay on their profits by 25%, taking the total figure to 25%.

An increase in the relief companies are able to claim against their investments was included to soften the blow.

Following the latest Ofgem price cap increase, there have been calls for government to raid the profits of energy companies again to support struggling households.

Ms Truss said: “If taxes are put up, that will put off investors, and ultimately that will mean fewer jobs, less growth and less opportunities.”

The former Foreign Secretary travelled to Aberdeenshire yesterday where the Queen asked her to form a government.

She quickly set about putting together her cabinet, moving Kwasi Kwarteng from Business Secretary to Chancellor, and naming arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg in his place.

