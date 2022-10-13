Aberdeen petroleum economist Alex Kemp honoured with international award

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen University petroleum economist has been honoured with an international recognition from the energy industry.

Professor Alex Kemp received the the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Education for Future Energy Leaders at a conference in Qatar.

He was selected for his outstanding record of accomplishment and esceptional impact on the sector over his 57-year career.

More than 200 leaders from the industry attended the the Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement in Doha on Wednesday.

Professor Kemp said: “I am truly honoured to have received this prestigious award. It is extremely humbling to be recognised by your peers for contribution to your chosen field, and I am delighted that my work is thought of so highly.”

Alex Kemp is a specialist in licensing and taxation issues, having published over 200 papers and books in the field.

He has served on energy advisory groups for the UK and Scottish Government and published “the Official History of North Sea Oil and Gas” in 2011.

Professor Kemp was awarded OBE in 2006 for services to the oil and gas industries.

Professor Haina Zhang, Head of the University of Aberdeen Business School, said: “Professor Alex Kemp has been a member of the University of Aberdeen Business School for more than half a century.

“During his long and stellar career he has made an outstanding contribution to both the University and to the international energy industry, and his work for governments and international bodies reflect his standing as a leading energy economist.

“This award is testament to the high regard in which he is held around the world.”

The awards celebrate the legacy of H E Al Attiyah, the former Minister of Energy and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister for the State of Qatar.

Chosen by an international selection committee, nominees are men and women who are considered to have made an exceptional impact in their lifelong service to the global energy industry.