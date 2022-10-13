Aberdeen petroleum economist Alex Kemp honoured with international award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen petroleum economist Alex Kemp honoured with international award

An Aberdeen University petroleum economist has been honoured with an international recognition from the energy industry.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/10/2022, 12:20 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by University of Aberdealex kemp
Alex Kemp, Professor of Petroleum Economics at the University of Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen University petroleum economist has been honoured with an international recognition from the energy industry.

Professor Alex Kemp received the the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Advancement of Education for Future Energy Leaders at a conference in Qatar.

He was selected for his outstanding record of accomplishment and esceptional impact on the sector over his 57-year career.

More than 200 leaders from the industry attended the the Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement in Doha on Wednesday.

Professor Kemp said: “I am truly honoured to have received this prestigious award. It is extremely humbling to be recognised by your peers for contribution to your chosen field, and I am delighted that my work is thought of so highly.”

Alex Kemp is a specialist in licensing and taxation issues, having published over 200 papers and books in the field.

He has served on energy advisory groups for the UK and Scottish Government and published “the Official History of North Sea Oil and Gas” in 2011.

Professor Kemp was awarded OBE in 2006 for services to the oil and gas industries.

Professor Haina Zhang, Head of the University of Aberdeen Business School, said: “Professor Alex Kemp has been a member of the University of Aberdeen Business School for more than half a century.

“During his long and stellar career he has made an outstanding contribution to both the University and to the international energy industry, and his work for governments and international bodies reflect his standing as a leading energy economist.

“This award is testament to the high regard in which he is held around the world.”

The awards celebrate the legacy of H E Al Attiyah, the former Minister of Energy and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister for the State of Qatar.

Chosen by an international selection committee, nominees are men and women who are considered to have made an exceptional impact in their lifelong service to the global energy industry.

