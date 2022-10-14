Almost 40 North Sea assets, suitable for electrification, identified by NZTC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Almost 40 North Sea assets, suitable for electrification, identified by NZTC

As many as 40 North Sea assets have been pinpointed as a good fit for electrification, an industry conference heard on Thursday.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 14/10/2022, 8:08 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Principle PowerNorth Sea assets electrification
Floating offshore wind will be a cornerstone of platform decarbonisation.



Graeme Rogerson from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) shared the findings of an offshore decarbonisation study, undertaken by the organisation in partnership with the ORE Catapult.

He was among the panellists on the ‘targeting decarbonisation with floating wind’ session on the final day of the Floating Offshore Wind 2022 conference in Aberdeen.

A key focus of the session was the ongoing Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process.

Similar in approach to the recent ScotWind round, it allows developers to bid for seabed acreage that can house wind turbines.

But rather than being turned into commercial developments, INTOG projects will be hooked up to oil and gas assets to help cut operational emissions.

© Supplied by NZTC
Graeme Rogerson, senior project manager at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

It is seen as a key enabler of the North Sea Transition Deal, and the sector’s pledge to reduce the environmental impact of producing hydrocarbons.

Mr Rogerson, senior project manager for integrated energy systems at the NZTC, said: “It is hugely important that INTOG is a success, and we’re here to support that leasing round.

“We see that there’s almost around 40 assets in the North Sea that are suitable for some form of electrification, either partial or full.

“There are a lot of assets out there that aren’t suitable, but there are around 40 we believe. A lot of the power-from-shore schemes and larger wind development projects that are being looked at are very good, but they might only touch on a quarter of those assets. So I wonder; are we paying enough attention to the potential for off-grid opportunities?”

subsea skills © Supplied by Shell
Floating offshore wind will be a cornerstone of platform decarbonisation.

Having kicked off in August, INTOG is due to close to bids next month, with the results expected to follow in March 2023.

From there, it will be a number of years before turbines are put in the water and platforms start to receive green energy.

Not all assets can be electrified though, and for many, particularly those entering their twilight years, turbines aren’t a financially prudent solution.

Sian Lloyd Rees, UK managing director for Aker Offshore Wind, said: “INTOG  is one such route to decarbonisation, very focussed on direct electrification. That will work with some assets, but for others it wont, either economically or technically.

Sian Lloyd Rees

“So when we think of decarbonisation of oil and gas, we think of it more broadly than purely electrification. In fact, one of the options that we’re looking at with our 1.8 gigawatt (GW) Shetland floating wind development is converting the clean energy to hydrogen, and the onwards conversion to e-fuels.

“Then we’re talking about fuel switching. Substituting the fuel that drives the power generation of assets offshore, for clean, green fuel as we go forward. And the technology exists for most of this today.”

