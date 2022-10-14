Equinor awards contracts for six platform supply vessels worth over £210 million

An error occurred. Please try again.

Six contracts have been awarded to five shipowners worth a total estimated value of over £210 million by Norwegian energy group Equinor (OSLO:EQNR).

Taking effect by the end of the year, the vessels have a three-year firm period and three one-year options.

Each of the six vessels will support Equinor’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The vessels under contract with Equinor are: Island Offshore’s Island Crusader; Simon Møkster shipping’s Stril Luna and Stril Mar; Etta Shipowning’s Rem Hrist; Skansi Ship Invest’s Kongsborg’ and Eidesvik’s Viking Avant.

The Oslo traded firm has also extended a contract with Island Offshore Shipholding LP for four years, for the Island Clipper, a combined platform supply vessel and walk-to-work vessel.

This ship has supported the Oseberg field in the past and is scheduled to also work on the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm.

The contracts also contain a “joint commitment” to examine the possibility of modifying the Crusader and Kongsborg vessels so that they can run on ammonia fuel.

Carried out in two separate projects, the modifications will involve “a number of sub-suppliers throughout the maritime industry.”

Equinor says the overall objective is to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90%.

All six vessels either have, or will get, a battery installed for hybrid operations.

The agreements also include a requirement for the vessels to employ one cadet or ordinary seaman for each shift, as a recruitment contribution to the maritime industry.

Equinor’s chief procurement officer, Mette H. Ottøy, said: “We are pleased to secure contracts with suppliers which have a solid safety culture, and the necessary capabilities to ensure safe and efficient operations for Equinor.

“Long-term commitments are mutually beneficial to Equinor and our suppliers. They ensure predictability and form the foundation for innovative solutions to improve on all aspects of our collaboration, including reduction of emissions from our operations.”

Senior vice president for joint operations support at Equinor, Ørjan Kvelvane, added: “We are dependent on supply vessels like these to support our more than 40 fields in operation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), and we look forward to collaborating with the ship owners and crews for many years to come.

“I am especially pleased that we are jointly investigating opportunities for further CO2 reductions.”