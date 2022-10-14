NHV secures five-year North Sea heli contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

NHV secures five-year North Sea heli contract

NHV Group is has secured a five-year contract award with Ineos FPS for helicopter services in the Central North Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
14/10/2022, 4:28 pm
© Supplied by NHVOffshore workers leaving an NHV H175.
Offshore workers leaving an NHV H175.

NHV Group is has secured a five-year contract award with Ineos FPS for helicopter services in the Central North Sea.

Beginning in early November, NHV will perform flights to the Forties Unity from its air base in Aberdeen.

Ineos FPS is a midstream-focused arm of the energy giant, responsible for the Forties Pipeline System, the 600,000-barrel capacity oil and gas liquid transportation and processing system which serves both UK and Norwegian assets in the central North Sea.

The FPS transports crude oil and gas liquids from offshore and onshore entry points, processes the liquids at Kinneil and redelivers Forties Blend crude oil at Hound Point and either raw gas or fractionated gas products at Grangemouth.

The Unity platform lies in Block 21/9 of the North Sea in 122 metres of water, and is a ‘not permanently attended installation’ (NPAI) operated remotely from Ineos’ on-shore control centre at the Kinneil Terminal in Grangemouth.

According to Ineos, maintenance teams visit the platform regularly by helicopter, while more intensive maintenance programs are conducted periodically using a ‘walk to work’ (WTW) vessel.

NHV’s latest award appears to be the most recent in the UK since the appointment of chief executive Thomas Hütsch, who stepped up from the role of COO to replace outgoing CEO Steffen Bay last November.

Although headquartered in Ostend, Belgium, the UK has been the company’s largest market, where it serves clients from its main base in Aberdeen and a recently opened site in Blackpool.

It provides helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) and maritime operations which include search and rescue (SAR), services for oil, gas and offshore wind farms and harbour pilot services.

The company has been growing steadily in the heli services sector in recent years after “betting” on the H175, a lighter, newer, but also smaller, helicopter than the dominant S-92.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts