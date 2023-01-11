Recap: Hurricane Energy prepares for latest showdown with largest shareholder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Recap: Hurricane Energy prepares for latest showdown with largest shareholder

Meanwhile, Hurricane said it has had "multiple proposals from credible counterparties" on its process to sell the company.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/01/2023, 7:50 am Updated: 11/01/2023, 8:33 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Hurricane EnergyHurricane Energy
Hurricane signage on the Aoka Mizu FPSO

North Sea firm Hurricane Energy (LON: HUR) is no stranger to going head-to-head with its largest shareholder, Crystal Amber.

In 2021 the fund, which owns about 30% of the West of Shetland operator, moved to oust Hurricane’s board, arguing they had “demonstrably failed to protect” shareholder’s interests.

A few weeks later, ahead of a key vote on their futures, the five non-executive directors in question opted to jump ship.

Around the same time, the board of the troubled oil and gas firm were dealt a blow after a court refused to sanction their restructuring plan for the company, which was in dire straits.

Then, just over a year ago, Hurricane shuffled its top team, appointing Juan Morera, after a request from Crystal Amber.

Going head to head once more

Now, the London-listed company is once again preparing to lock horns with the activist investor.

Just before Christmas, Hurricane announced that Crystal Amber had moved to oust its management team, including the chairman and chief executive.

Crystal Amber requisitioned a general meeting to vote on the proposals, and Hurricane Energy said it would update the market on those proposals by close of business tomorrow (Jan 12).

Meanwhile another general meeting is being held today, linked to a proposed reduction of share capital in light of Hurricane’s sales process.

According to the fund, the operator would be “better served under new management”.

READ: Tony Buckingham: The ex-mercenary oil baron nominated for Hurricane Energy board

It intends to appoint two new directors; Tony Buckingham and Franco Castelli, respectively CEO and Managing Director of Jersey-based Albion Energy, which was sold to a Qatari investor in 2014.

At the same time, it wants to do away with current CEO Antony Maris and chairman Philip Wolfe.

Hurricane Energy CEO © Supplied by Hurricane Energy
Antony Maris

It also plans to remove Richard Chaffe and its own nominees Juan Morera, David Craik and John Wright – the latter two joined the company’s board following the five director resignation in 2021.

Timing ‘simply mystifying’

For Hurricane’s top brass, the timing of the move by Crystal Amber is “mistifying”, given the firm is getting “excellent traction” on its sales process.

Hurricane announced in November that it had received an “unsolicited offer” for the business.

It opted not to proceed with the bid, instead launching a formal sales process (FSP) in search of a better deal.

Potential suitors were asked to submit their bids by January 7.

This morning, Hurricane issued a trading update saying it has had “multiple proposals from credible counterparties”, on its process to sell the company,  “which were fully compliant with the requirements of the FSP, as well as a number of less defined expressions of further interest”.

CEO Antony Maris said: “Alongside our operational activity, we have been active in the M&A market both through our own formal sales process and in seeking new assets for our own portfolio.

“We continue our work on the FSP which we are focused on bringing to a successful conclusion, albeit there can be no certainty as to its outcome. We are pleased by the strong interest we have seen thus far.”

Hurricane Energy sale

But Crystal Amber has argued that the original deal should have been taken.

In a statement, it said that “in the continuing absence of a firm offer that reflects the value of Hurricane, it would be better served under new management that has a track record of delivering for shareholders”.

It added that it has been informed by Albion there remains “substantial potential” within Hurricane’s portfolio, and that “under the right leadership, Hurricane could attract significant new investment to fund growth opportunities”.

Just as things were looking up

Wednesday’s general meeting comes as things had finally been looking up for Hurricane, a major beneficiary of the return to high oil and gas prices.

Hurricane shutdown Lancaster © Supplied by Hurricane Energy
The Aoka Mizu FPSO, which serves Hurricane’s Lancaster field, also west of Shetland.

After a turbulent few years, the company has become “cash rich” with pre-tax profits of $62 million for the first half of 2022.

But Crystal Amber is taking issue with Hurricane’s growth potential, underlining its “failure” to secure regulatory approval for the P8 well at its flagship Lancaster field in the West of Shetland, which is due to cease production in 2025.

It means Hurricane has “a cash rich and cash generative ‘orphan asset,’ with no further growth potential”, according to the fund.

