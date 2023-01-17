UK minister slams Scottish energy strategy as ‘environmental nonsense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK minister slams Scottish energy strategy as ‘environmental nonsense’

Graham Stuart says oil and gas is not ‘some terrible Tory choice’ but the ‘nature of this economy’
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
17/01/2023, 1:14 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Scottish Affairs Comscottish energy
UK energy minister Graham Stuart at Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday.

The new UK energy minister has slammed the Scottish Government’s draft energy policy paper as “environmental nonsense”.

Asked about the impact of the proposals on the country’s oil and gas sector, Graham Stuart MP described it as “posing” and not facing up to the “reality” of Scotland and the UK’s reliance on hydrocarbons.

The draft paper, published last week, sparked outcry over its presumption against any further exploration for oil and gas, particularly from business leaders in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, concerns prevail over creation of job opportunities for oil workers to transfer into renewable and low carbon technologies.

At a Westminster Scottish Affairs Committee inquiry this week, Mr Stuart was asked to comment on the energy strategy.

He said the “reality”, based on current estimates, is that the UK will be using oil and gas “to 2050 and beyond within our net zero pathway” and that the UK currently gets more than three-quarters of its energy supply from fossil fuels.

North Sea

The current estimate, he said, is the country will still burn a quarter of the gas it currently uses by 2050, linked to carbon capture and storage.

“I know it sounds ironic, but if we’re going to be burning oil and gas, we should produce our own to the highest-possible environmental standards – we have a voluntary bid by those in the basin to decrease their emissions by 50% around production by 2030 and are on track for that.

“If you just took oil and gas by itself – why on earth would you not want to produce it here?

“Why would you want to spend billions giving it to foreign countries to produce it there – we’ll get no tax from that – with higher emissions attached? It’s an environmental nonsense, it’s just posing, it seems to me.”

He highlighted that transport emissions to import gas are far higher than that produced domestically.

“It’s not like its some terrible Tory choice to keep doing it, that’s the nature of this economy.

“I think it’s a big mistake by the Scottish Government. (It) will be unpopular, it should be unpopular. It’s not good for the environment, even though it’s an easy argument.”

Managed transition

Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson was at an earlier session of the inquiry on Monday, arguing the case for the plan.

Asked about the impact to jobs, he said that ramping up renewables would see a net increase in the number of people employed in Scotland’s energy sector.

scottish energy © Supplied by DC Thomson/ Jason He
Michael Matheson was also questioned on the strategy. Pictured here at an Inverness event last year.

He also underlined the need to make sure it is a “managed transition”, though Holyrood has not proposed an end-date for new North Sea licensing.

“Our view is we believe that by ramping up our investment in renewable energy, both on and offshore, by ramping up capacity in tidal and marine, by also expanding potential in hydrogen, we have potential to see more people employed in the energy sector in Scotland.”

Jobs gap

Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, told Mr Matheson she knocked on the door of a constituent last week who “was” working in the North Sea, but now works in Qatar due to better opportunity there.

She said: ”There does seem to be a concern within the workforce that there is not going to be the jobs, or there is going to be a gap before other jobs come online”.

In reply to those concerns, Mr Matheson pointed to Scotland being in “a very strong position” to roll out hydrogen, in particular, due to its skills in natural gas.

“One of the real strengths we actually have in our country is our oil and gas sector and the skill sets we have within it.”

He added: “We are actually in a very strong position compared to many other countries that are looking to develop hydrogen because they don’t have the same oil and gas sector that we have, and the skill sets we have alongside that.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts