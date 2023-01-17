10 years on from the In Amenas attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

10 years on from the In Amenas attack

Arkab, in a speech, said the country was indebted to those foreign and Algerian workers who had died in the attack.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/01/2023, 2:25 pm
The In Amenas gas field where hostages were held in January 2013
Algeria has held a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the In Amenas attack, in which 40 workers were killed.

Around 32 Islamist militants attacked the site on January 16, 2013, taking a number of workers hostage. On January 17, the Algerian military counterattacked, with a helicopter gunship firing into the living areas and then ambushing a convoy attempting to escape.

An explosion took place on January 18 as the forces clashed in the production area. It was all over by January 19.

Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab and Minister of National Defence Saïd Chanegriha attended the ceremony. Sonatrach chairman and CEO Toufik Hakkar was also present.

The two ministers laid a wreath at the Tiguentourine memorial and held a minute of silence. Attendees went on to plant trees in memory of those who died.

At the time of the attack, Sonatrach had a 51% stake, while BP and Statoil shared the outstanding equity. BP struck a deal to sell its Algerian assets to Eni in 2022. There were around 800 workers on site at the time of the attack, of whom around 130 were expatriates.

Heroism and terrorism

The officials also paid their respects to the family of Mohamed Lamine Lahmar, the only Sonatrach employee to die in the attack.

Without the workers’ efforts in 2013, the terrorists would have been able to cause much more damage. The workers did “everything they could”, Arkab said, to thwart the terrorists and then restart operations as soon as possible once it was safe.

He also gave thanks for the People’s National Army for its role in the counter attack. The army, he said, continued to play a critical role in Algeria, preserving unity and independence, while also defending the country’s sovereignty. Algeria has taken steps since 2013 to improve security provision and co-ordination.

The attack began on January 16, early in the morning, when a convoy leaving the facility was ambushed. A firefight ensured, leading to the death of security guard Lahmar, who is said to have sounded the site-wide alarm.

A coroner’s inquest in 2013, on seven of the workers, found they had been unlawfully killed. Those killed include four BP workers, five Statoil workers and 17 JGC Corp. workers.

Security failings

A report from Statoil – now Equinor – in 2016 found the Algerian military had failed to detect or prevent the attackers from reaching the site. The security measures at the site itself had not been designed to withstand such a scale of attack and also failed.

The Norwegian report identified a number of additional failings. These included a difficulty in getting partners at In Amenas to agree to act on decisions. Sonatrach opted to take over control of security in 2012. This seemed to create two parallel organisations that often failed to communicate.

It also found problems between local communities and Sonatrach workers from the country’s north, with strikes and threats to expatriate workers feeding into a lack of resilience.

Statoil also said it was “likely” that the terrorists had some amount of inside knowledge. This involved knowledge of the site and the names of senior managers.

One terrorist is reported to have complained that the plan did not match the layout. Algeria has said a former driver at In Amenas was among the terrorists.

