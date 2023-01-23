Latest: Search stood down after man goes overboard from Valaris North Sea rig

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services have ceased a search for a man who went missing from a North Sea oil and gas rig, around 100 miles off Aberdeen

The man, who Police Scotland said is 50-years-old, went overboard from the Valaris 121 – currently contracted out to Harbour Energy, the largest producer in the UK North Sea.

Rig owner Valaris said the person’s family has been informed.

The operation was stood down as of 7am today.

A number has been set up for other concerned relatives – 01224 548 527 – but every one of the remaining 53 employees have been accounted for.

A Valaris spokesperson said: “Valaris regrets to confirm that yesterday (Sunday, January 22), at approximately 1900 GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from jackup VALARIS 121.

“The safety of all personnel is Valaris’ top priority, and the company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident was reported. Searches from the air and sea involving aircraft from HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as vessels in the area, were conducted through the night. The operation was stood down around 0700hrs today.

“The missing employee’s family has been informed of the development, and the company is providing them with support.”

Valaris said that, at the time of the incident being reported, the rig was under tow from its last operating location in the UK North Sea to the port of Dundee, UK.

The worker fell overboard around 100 miles off Aberdeen, prompting the North Sea search.

An operation was launched after the alarm was raised at around 9pm on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ““Around 9.20pm on Sunday, 22 January, 2023, officers received a report of a 50-year-old man missing from an oil rig in the North Sea.

“Police are liaising with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.”

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search – but since stood down.

The Valaris 121 left Dundee in 2019 for a Harbour Energy contract, drilling wells including Talbot and Dunnottar.

Last month it announced a new contract with Shell.