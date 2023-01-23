Latest: Search stood down after man goes overboard from Valaris North Sea rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Latest: Search stood down after man goes overboard from Valaris North Sea rig

A 50-year-old man went overboard from the Valaris 121 rig, around 100 miles off Aberdeen, on its way to Dundee. Search stood down 7am today.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/01/2023, 8:05 am Updated: 23/01/2023, 11:33 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Valarismissing north sea
The Valaris 121 leaving the Port of Dundee in 2019

Emergency services have ceased a search for a man who went missing from a North Sea oil and gas rig, around 100 miles off Aberdeen

The man, who Police Scotland said is 50-years-old, went overboard from the Valaris 121 – currently contracted out to Harbour Energy, the largest producer in the UK North Sea.

Rig owner Valaris said the person’s family has been informed.

The operation was stood down as of 7am today.

A number has been set up for other concerned relatives – 01224 548 527 – but every one of the remaining 53 employees have been accounted for.

A Valaris spokesperson said: “Valaris regrets to confirm that yesterday (Sunday, January 22), at approximately 1900 GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from jackup VALARIS 121.

“The safety of all personnel is Valaris’ top priority, and the company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident was reported. Searches from the air and sea involving aircraft from HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as vessels in the area, were conducted through the night. The operation was stood down around 0700hrs today.

“The missing employee’s family has been informed of the development, and the company is providing them with support.”

Valaris said that, at the time of the incident being reported, the rig was under tow from its last operating location in the UK North Sea to the port of Dundee, UK.

The worker fell overboard around 100 miles off Aberdeen, prompting the North Sea search.

An operation was launched after the alarm was raised at around 9pm on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ““Around 9.20pm on Sunday, 22 January, 2023, officers received a report of a 50-year-old man missing from an oil rig in the North Sea.

“Police are liaising with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.”

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search – but since stood down.

The Valaris 121 left Dundee in 2019 for a Harbour Energy contract, drilling wells including Talbot and Dunnottar.

Last month it announced a new contract with Shell.

