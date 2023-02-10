Jobs boom as First Tech eyes ‘best ever year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jobs boom as First Tech eyes ‘best ever year’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Scott BaFirst Tech managing director Martin Suttie.
First Tech managing director Martin Suttie.

Dozens of employees have been added to energy services group First Tech as the firm targets its “best ever year” for turnover.

Soon to close its April 2023 financial year, the Aberdeen-headquartered company expects turnover of around £40m, a 68% leap on 2022’s £23.8m.

While 2022 was “steady”, since last April it has increased headcount from 151 to around 200 employees.

Director Martin Suttie said contracts which hadn’t quite got over the line for FY 22 are now coming in to drive revenues.

And renewables growth, in particular for subsidiary First Subsea, is a major driver.

First Subsea, whose technology services areas including deepwater moorings, umbilical and production risers, typically does £4-5m in turnover, he said. – this year it’s expected to do just shy of £20m.

50-50 for First Tech

Mr Suttie said it’s “a real success story of an oil and gas service company transitioning into renewables” but while it “looks like an overnight success”, it is in actual fact the fruits of work put in place going back to 2014-15.

Overall, around 50% of group revenue is now attributable to renewable energy activities for the year to April 2023.

Alongside First Subsea, another First Tech subsidiary called First Marine Solutions (FMS) has seen significant growth on renewables.

While 2022 was a year of consolidation, with pre-tax losses of £2.5m as the firm injected investment in its fleet, Mr Suttie says First Tech, which is owned by his millionaire father Ian, is geared up for growth.

“The year to April 2022 has been one of consolidation and we saw some positioning for future growth across several of the businesses, post year end we have seen very significant growth across the group.

“This growth has manifested itself in a big increase in personnel, turnover and profitability.  There is an expectation that this growth is sustainable which creates a lot of excitement for the future development of the group.”

Around £1.7m was invested in First Tech assets across the group in 2022, but that has increased to around £5m during the 2023 financial year, including some £3.5m in marine equipment for FMS.

Managing director of FMS Steven Brown said: “It is extremely pleasing to see the growth of the Group across both our traditional markets and also in new markets as we look towards various energy transition opportunities moving forward – both First Subsea and First Marine Solutions have positioned themselves well for growth in specifically the fixed and floating offshore wind sector.”

