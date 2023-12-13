Jobs at ‘record high’ for Aberdeen’s First Tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jobs at ‘record high’ for Aberdeen’s First Tech

First Tech is eyeing £50m turnover for the 2024 financial year.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/12/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 13/12/2023, 9:47 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Scott BaFirst Tech
First Tech managing director Martin Suttie.

A year of “exponential growth” has seen jobs at First Tech reach its highest ever level.

The Aberdeen-headquartered energy services group now has 250 people on its books, compared to 140 this time in 2022.

As predicted by chairman Martin Suttie, First Tech recorded its “best ever year” in the 12 months to 30 April 2023, with turnover nearly doubling from £23.8m to £45.5m.

That’s part of a high growth drive in particular for the mooring specialist’s subsidiaries First Marine Solutions (FMS) and First Subsea claiming a larger market share in their sectors.

Pre-tax profits were £3.4m, reversing a £2.5m loss in 2022, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) tripled from £2.3m to £7.39m.

Around 50% of group revenue is now attributed to renewable energy activities.

“The good thing is it is not a one-off, we’re expecting to have a similar year in the financial year to 30 April 2024,” said Mr Suttie, pointing to jobs growth post year end in 2023.

More deals

“More of the same” is the goal – and inorganic growth through acquisitions is on the cards.

During the year, First Tech acquired North Sea Compactors, a small business of four people which operates in the oil and gas and renewables sectors – and complementary to its First Integrated business.

“We definitely have appetite to grow the business through the organic growth we’re seeing but also through M&A for the right businesses,” said Mr Suttie.

“I’ll be surprised if we don’t do another deal in the next two years.”

Although First Subsea is “very international” the remainder of the group is focused firmly on the UK North Sea, making up around 75%-80% of their work.

Highlights through the year include a £7m investment in the group’s equipment rental fleet, demonstrating a “long-term commitment” to the sector.

Elsewhere, FMS opened a new office in Glasgow to facilitate growth and First Integrated is expecting a busier year for maintenance campaigns offshore.

Its training arm, First Competence, has meanwhile been developing a virtual reality back catalogue.

Growth to continue for First Tech 

Mr Suttie said: “We have just experienced our best year ever as a group and what is most pleasing of all is that we are likely to consolidate that performance this year.”

That’s set to continue, and FMS managing director Steven Brown said £50m turnover is an “achievable” group goal for 2024.

He said: “We are delighted to announce these results today – its particularly pleasing to see the investments we have made in our infrastructure, asset base and people bearing fruit.

“The group has now expanded to over 250 people from 140 this time in 2022 this combined with an extremely robust balance sheet positions us for future growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Looking ahead, the burgeoning floating offshore wind sector has an exciting role to play in First Tech’s plans.

Mr Suttie added: “We’re a mooring business, and what could be more important in floating wind than mooring? It’s an absolute challenge to moor these huge structures into the most hostile of environments – and we are experts in that through doing it every day with drilling rigs.”

