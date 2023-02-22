Apache slams UK windfall tax as it cancels North Sea drilling contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Apache slams UK windfall tax as it cancels North Sea drilling contract

By Allister Thomas
22/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 22/02/2023, 1:35 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Diamond OffshoreApache North Sea
The Ocean Patriot rig was meant to be working at Apache's Beryl area until August 2024.

Apache has hit out at the North Sea windfall tax for making the sector “less competitive” as it cancels a drilling contract in the UK sector.

The US-headquartered operator has taken a $12.4m hit as it called off a deal with Diamond Offshore more than a year earlier than planned.

Apache entered the deal for the Ocean Patriot rig in May last year, which was intended to keep the vessel operating at the Beryl area in the North Sea through to August 2024.

Diamond is now having to market the rig elsewhere for new projects.

Asked for the reasoning behind the cancellation, Apache cited the UK windfall tax as making its North Sea portfolio “less competitive” for returns.

A spokesperson said: “The North Sea continues to be an important asset in our portfolio.

“We allocate capital based on the best potential returns. Given the recent tax changes in the UK, these assets have become less competitive in comparison to the rest of our portfolio.

“We will continue to invest in the North Sea for asset integrity, maintenance and cash generation.”

The UK sector has been levied at a 75% rate since November, which includes a 35% windfall tax.

Before being hiked in November, the windfall tax – or Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – was imposed at a 25% rate, and politicians have threatened further rises as oil giants post huge profits.

The levy has been cited as a reason for an exodus of drilling rigs from the region, in favour of more prospecitve and economically stable areas.

Independent oil firms make up the majority of producing companies in the UK, and are not insulated by global profits meaning they are often harder hit than giants like Shell, BP and TotalEnergies.

Apache is also the latest in a series of North Sea operators which have cut UK spending in light of the tax, such as EnQuest which last week shelved drilling plans at the Kraken field due to the levy.

French oil giant TotalEnergies also cut £100m of spending in the UK in response to the levy.

Most shocking to the industry was Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest producer, which announced last month it was cutting jobs in light of the levy.

However commentators also pointed to Harbour’s heavy staffing levels – a hangover of its creation via the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil –  playing a role in the redundancies.

