Shell boss handed industry oversight role alongside North Sea regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell boss handed industry oversight role alongside North Sea regulator

By Reporter
06/03/2023, 8:13 am Updated: 06/03/2023, 8:51 am
© Supplied by ShellSimon Roddy, senior vice president for Upstream at Shell.
Simon Roddy, senior vice president for Upstream at Shell.

Simon Roddy, the UK upstream boss at Shell, has taken on a new role to oversee the industry, alongside the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Mr Roddy is becoming co-chair of the North Sea Transition Steering Group, overseeing a range of issues from energy security, to transition and the low carbon economy.

He is sharing the role with Stuart Payne, CEO of the NSTA.

The group also supports the North Sea Transition Forum – which is led by the industry and government to deliver a deal signed in 2021 which aims to slash emissions in coming years; including a 50% cut by 2030.

1.      Oversight of the North Sea Transition Task Forces, supporting energy security and the UK’s energy transition to net zero.

2.      Steer and provide assurance on the delivery of task force activities.

3.      Review key strategic issues such as industrial strategy, collaboration & NSTA/Industry interface.

4.      Identify and agree the key topics to be discussed at the North Sea Transition Forum.

5.      Create and disband task forces and/or task and finish groups where appropriate.

6.      Highlight any perceived or real conflicts of interest to the co-chairs or secretariat.

7.      When participating in steering group duties members will represent the UK energy industry as a whole and not their individual companies.

Mr Roddy said: “The UK North Sea is vital both to Britain’s continued energy security and the transformation of its energy system as we move towards net zero. The North Sea Transition Deal is an exceptional blueprint for how that can be achieved, and I’m delighted to help lead a body that is instrumental in helping make that blueprint a reality.”

NSTA chief executive and steering group co-chairman Stuart Payne added: “I am delighted to welcome Simon as Co-Chair. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be of enormous benefit to the industry as we meet the challenge of helping to support the UK’s energy security, meeting net zero targets and accelerating the energy transition.”

More follows. 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts