Shell boss handed industry oversight role alongside North Sea regulator

An error occurred. Please try again.

Simon Roddy, the UK upstream boss at Shell, has taken on a new role to oversee the industry, alongside the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Mr Roddy is becoming co-chair of the North Sea Transition Steering Group, overseeing a range of issues from energy security, to transition and the low carbon economy.

He is sharing the role with Stuart Payne, CEO of the NSTA.

The group also supports the North Sea Transition Forum – which is led by the industry and government to deliver a deal signed in 2021 which aims to slash emissions in coming years; including a 50% cut by 2030.

1. Oversight of the North Sea Transition Task Forces, supporting energy security and the UK’s energy transition to net zero.

2. Steer and provide assurance on the delivery of task force activities.

3. Review key strategic issues such as industrial strategy, collaboration & NSTA/Industry interface.

4. Identify and agree the key topics to be discussed at the North Sea Transition Forum.

5. Create and disband task forces and/or task and finish groups where appropriate.

6. Highlight any perceived or real conflicts of interest to the co-chairs or secretariat.

7. When participating in steering group duties members will represent the UK energy industry as a whole and not their individual companies.

Mr Roddy said: “The UK North Sea is vital both to Britain’s continued energy security and the transformation of its energy system as we move towards net zero. The North Sea Transition Deal is an exceptional blueprint for how that can be achieved, and I’m delighted to help lead a body that is instrumental in helping make that blueprint a reality.”

NSTA chief executive and steering group co-chairman Stuart Payne added: “I am delighted to welcome Simon as Co-Chair. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be of enormous benefit to the industry as we meet the challenge of helping to support the UK’s energy security, meeting net zero targets and accelerating the energy transition.”

More follows.