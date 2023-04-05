Windfall Tax: Equinor and Harbour Energy exit Bressay oilfield in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Windfall Tax: Equinor and Harbour Energy exit Bressay oilfield in UK

Allister Thomas
05/04/2023, 8:04 am Updated: 05/04/2023, 1:36 pm
More than 90% of North Sea operators have cut spending due to the windfall tax.

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) have exited their stakes in the Bressay oilfield due to the windfall tax.

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) revealed the move in its full-year 2022 results today, confirming it now has a 100% stake in the development.

“In response to adverse changes to the EPL, several operators have begun to reconsider their capital programmes in the UK,” EnQuest said.

“In late 2022, EnQuest increased its equity interest in Bressay to 100%, following the withdrawal of Equinor and Harbour Energy.”

Harbour Energy previously held an 18.3% interest in the field, while Equinor held 40%, having sold another 40% share to EnQuest in 2020.

It comes as more than 90% of North Sea operators have slashed spending due to the windfall tax imposed on the industry last year.

The 35% levy takes the headline rate of tax on the industry to 75%.

Bressay, a highly complicated development with around a billion barrels in place, has been shelved since Equinor acquired it in 2007.

Analyst Wood Mackenzie has previously estimated 200million barrels could be recovered from Bressay, but it is said to be even more complex than Equinor’s Mariner project, 30miles north-east, which came online in 2019 after a £6.4bn investment.

It was thought the involvement of Equinor could speed up Bressay’s development thanks to its experience at Mariner.

Last year, EnQuest said it was progressing “various options” on the field, including a tie-back to the Kraken FPSO or a potential development using the EnQuest Producer FPSO, currently laid up in the Cromarty Firth.

Chief financial officer Jonathan Swinney said there is “tremendous value” in Bressay, even if oil was at $55.

A Harbour Energy spokesperson confirmed it exited Bressay in December, but did not elaborate further on the reason behind it.

Equinor has been contacted for comment on the Bressay windfall tax decision.

