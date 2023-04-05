AMS wins exclusive deal to bring monitoring giant Johnson Matthey technology to Scotland

Aberdeen firm AMS Global has signed an exclusive agreement to offer radiation diagnostic technology in the North Sea on behalf of global firm, Tracerco.

Tracerco is a radiation management and monitoring technology specialist that offers a range of scanning and tracer goods and services to the oil and gas industry.

It is owned by FTSE-100 listed chemicals giant Johnson Matthey.

According the agreement, marine services and safety specialist AMS is now the only approved agent for Tracerco in Scotland.

Tracerco’s range includes monitors for naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM), as part of a major environmental and waste management service.

As a result of the deal, a bespoke monitor calibration laboratory will be based at AMS’ facilities in Aberdeen near the harbour. This will enable a rapid turnaround for local calibrations as well as facilitating collection of samples with fast delivery to Tracerco’s headquarters in Billingham, County Durham on Teesside.

The company added the facility in Aberdeen will provide an “excellent base” for its radiation protection supervisor courses to be conducted and assessed.

Alick Garbutt, commercial manager for Tracerco said: “AMS are outstanding experts in their field and we both look forward to continuing to grow our common values and goals in enterprise.”

Neil Carr, AMS director added: “AMS have always seen Tracerco as the industry leaders with regards to radiation management, monitors and NORM support.

“This robust business relationship stems from the alignment with our core values and aim to be market leaders in specialist monitoring and high hazard support services.

“Since beginning the journey together, it is apparent that both companies aim to support our markets with the best in class for service, quality, and operational excellence.

“We look forward to welcoming clients and stakeholders to the facility and developing the services that we can all offer.”

AMS was set up in 2016 by Mr Carr and Gary Bruce. It offers a range of marine safety services including gas detection, life-saving equipment rental, sales and servicing via divisions including bulk, cargo, marine technical and disinfection.

Tracerco is a global oil and gas service company with over 60 years’ experience.

Both companies will be exhibiting at the Society for Radiological Protection (SRP) annual conference at P&J Live later this month.