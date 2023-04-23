Breaking: Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform

An error occurred. Please try again.

Workers are being down-manned from TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) Culzean platform in the UK North Sea after a loss of power.

The operator said non-essential personnel are being been removed following the incident, and production has been shut down.

There are 114 workers normally on board the platform, 142 miles east of Aberdeen.

TotalEnergies said “there are no concerns for the safety of wellbeing of those on board”, adding that work is ongoing to rectify the situation and a dedicated phone number has been set up for family members.

The number to call is 01224 455 199.

The reasons for the outage are not known.

The firm has yet to clarify the final number being down-manned but confirmed that production has been completely shut down.

TotalEnergies started production from the asset in June 2019, which is responsible for around 5% of UK gas demand.

Discovered in 2008, it was the largest gas project to be started up in the UK for 25 years.

BP (32%) and NEO Energy (18.01%) are partners on the asset.

A spokesperson for TotalEnergies said: “TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited can confirm it is down-manning non-essential personnel from its Culzean platform following a loss of power.

“The platform, which is located in block 22/25a, approximately 230km east of Aberdeen, has 114 personnel on-board.

“TEPUK’s incident management procedures have been activated, and there are no concerns for the safety or wellbeing of those on-board. Work is ongoing to rectify the situation.

“Further information will be issued as it becomes available.”

TotalEnergies is one of the largest operators in the UK sector.

Recently it has been hit by a string of HSE issues, including warnings from the regulator over delayed maintenance backlog on some older assets.

Eslewhere, in February, the firm’s Elgin platform was at the centre of an incident when a helicopter had the blades ripped off of it – while workers were still on the helideck – during Storm Otto.

Last month the operator spoke openly about the incident, including reasons for sharing footage, in a bid to share lessons on safety in the sector.