Breaking: Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform

Production has been completely shut down on the Culzean installation, 142 miles off Aberdeen.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/04/2023, 11:01 am Updated: 23/04/2023, 11:29 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Culzean platformTotalEnergies windfall tax 2022
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform has been down-manned.

Workers are being down-manned from TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) Culzean platform in the UK North Sea after a loss of power.

The operator said non-essential personnel are being been removed following the incident, and production has been shut down.

There are 114 workers normally on board the platform, 142 miles east of Aberdeen.

TotalEnergies said “there are no concerns for the safety of wellbeing of those on board”, adding that work is ongoing to rectify the situation and a dedicated phone number has been set up for family members.

The number to call is 01224 455 199.

The reasons for the outage are not known.

The firm has yet to clarify the final number being down-manned but confirmed that production has been completely shut down.

TotalEnergies started production from the asset in June 2019, which is responsible for around 5% of UK gas demand.

Discovered in 2008, it was the largest gas project to be started up in the UK for 25 years.

BP (32%) and NEO Energy (18.01%) are partners on the asset.

A spokesperson for TotalEnergies said: “TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited can confirm it is down-manning non-essential personnel from its Culzean platform following a loss of power.

“The platform, which is located in block 22/25a, approximately 230km east of Aberdeen, has 114 personnel on-board.

“TEPUK’s incident management procedures have been activated, and there are no concerns for the safety or wellbeing of those on-board. Work is ongoing to rectify the situation.

“Further information will be issued as it becomes available.”

TotalEnergies is one of the largest operators in the UK sector.

Recently it has been hit by a string of HSE issues, including warnings from the regulator over delayed maintenance backlog on some older assets.

Eslewhere, in February, the firm’s Elgin platform was at the centre of an incident when a helicopter had the blades ripped off of it – while workers were still on the helideck – during Storm Otto.

Last month the operator spoke openly about the incident, including reasons for sharing footage, in a bid to share lessons on safety in the sector.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts