Watch: Trailer released for horror video game set on North Sea oil platform

Visiting a virtual North Sea platform – especially one inhabited by an “otherworldly horror” – may be something of a busman’s holiday for you average offshore worker.

Indeed, unless you’re a professional athlete, a criminal, or a soldier, it is unlikely that your place of work has ever been the basis for a video game.

For many oil and gas workers that is about to change though, with the release of a new first-person horror, set on a Scottish offshore platform.

A trailer has been released for ‘Still Wakes the Deep’, providing a first glimpse of the North Sea-based game, which is scheduled for release early next year.

Devised by developer the Chinese Room, it is set on the fictional “stunningly-realised” Beira D platform off the coast of Scotland in December, 1975.

In the game the player takes on the role of an offshore worker, and must “navigate the collapsing rig” in order to save the remaining members of the crew.

At the same time they will have to contend with an “otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality”, an aspect that will likely draw comparisons to the mystic force that’s key to the plot in Amazon Prime series ‘The Rig’.

Like the television series, Still Wakes the Deep also features “an authentic cast of Scottish actors” who “struggle for survival on an unstable oil rig, where one wrong step could be your last”.

A description on the PlayStation website reads: “Still Wakes the Deep is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creator of critically acclaimed games such as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther.

“You are an offshore oil rig worker, fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard.

“Search for your crew and help them survive if you can. Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.”

Still Wakes the Deep will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it hits the shelves in 2024.