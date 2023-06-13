Watch: Trailer released for horror video game set on North Sea oil platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Watch: Trailer released for horror video game set on North Sea oil platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 13/06/2023, 4:32 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by The Chinese Roomvideo game north sea
Still Wakes the Deep is set on the fictional Beira D platform off the coast of Scotland.

Visiting a virtual North Sea platform – especially one inhabited by an “otherworldly horror” – may be something of a busman’s holiday for you average offshore worker.

Indeed, unless you’re a professional athlete, a criminal, or a soldier, it is unlikely that your place of work has ever been the basis for a video game.

For many oil and gas workers that is about to change though, with the release of a new first-person horror, set on a Scottish offshore platform.

A trailer has been released for ‘Still Wakes the Deep’, providing a first glimpse of the North Sea-based game, which is scheduled for release early next year.

Devised by developer the Chinese Room, it is set on the fictional “stunningly-realised” Beira D platform off the coast of Scotland in December, 1975.

In the game the player takes on the role of an offshore worker, and must “navigate the collapsing rig” in order to save the remaining members of the crew.

At the same time they will have to contend with an “otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality”, an aspect that will likely draw comparisons to the mystic force that’s key to the plot in Amazon Prime series ‘The Rig’.

Like the television series, Still Wakes the Deep also features “an authentic cast of Scottish actors” who “struggle for survival on an unstable oil rig, where one wrong step could be your last”.

© Supplied by The Chinese Room Stills from the trailer for Still Wakes the Deep.
© Supplied by The Chinese Room
© Supplied by The Chinese Room

A description on the PlayStation website reads: “Still Wakes the Deep is a return to the first-person narrative horror genre for The Chinese Room, creator of critically acclaimed games such as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Dear Esther.

“You are an offshore oil rig worker, fighting for his life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters. All lines of communication have been severed. All exits are gone. All that remains is to face the unknowable horror that’s come aboard.

“Search for your crew and help them survive if you can. Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.”

Still Wakes the Deep will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it hits the shelves in 2024.

 

