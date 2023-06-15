GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas “hypocrisy”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas “hypocrisy”

“The just transition commission has been running for years. The commission has consumed more buffets at lunch time than they have created jobs. The jobs in the Scottish energy transition are all being done halfway round the world.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/06/2023, 3:29 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© PASNP leader Humza Yousaf visiting the north-east.
SNP leader Humza Yousaf visiting the north-east.

The general secretary of the GMB Union has accused the Scottish National Party (SNP) of hypocrisy in its approach to the oil and gas industry.

Gary Smith gave a rousing defence of the importance of continuing oil and gas investments – and took aim at a variety of political parties.

The “hypocrisy of the SNP and the Scottish government on energy is staggering”, Smith said. “There’s been a huge volte face on oil and gas,” he continued, while criticising the lack of progress in delivering a just energy transition.

“You cannot turn an industry off and turn it on again. If you turn off oil and gas, it’s not coming back – and those skills will not come backIf you turn off oil and gas, it’s not coming back – and those skills will not come back.”

The SNP has in the past said Scotland could be the Saudi Arabia of renewables, but progress has been lacking.

The union is a “critical friend” of the Labour Party, Smith continued, “but I should say the Conservative Party has been a disaster. We will never slavishly follow a political party.”

Strikes Baker HughesLabour’s Green Prosperity Plan has some “bold and imaginative” points, he said, although criticising the move away from hydrocarbons.

“When we deindustrialised under Thatcher, we had offshore oil and gas. That absorbed a lot of the economic impact, it offered jobs. My challenge now is where’s your Aberdeen for renewables?”

Seizing hydrogen

Smith was talking at the Hydrogen for Life conference in London. The hydrogen sector – and carbon capture and storage (CCS) – are both areas the union official was positive about.

“If the UK has a strategic advantage” it is in those two areas, he said. “My worry is that we surrender that advantage in the same way we did with nuclear and with wind.”

There is a chance that hydrogen could create jobs, export revenues and employment opportunities in the way that oil and gas has, Smith said. “It’s a unique opportunity for this country and one we have to seize.”

Amid a shift to a new industry, though, the official said that communities “were sick” of hearing about opportunities that never materialised.

“I often say that if you want a job in renewables, get a job in the City of London,” the union official said. “Hydrogen is an opportunity to develop manufacturing, let’s not surrender that.”

Investment from companies will play a part, Smith continued, but the government must also provide clarity.

