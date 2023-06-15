University of Edinburgh awarded £125k for turbine recycling research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

University of Edinburgh awarded £125k for turbine recycling research

By Ryan Duff
15/06/2023, 5:12 pm
© Supplied by University of EdinbuLeft to right: Dr Dipa Roy and Professor Vasileios Koutsos
Left to right: Dr Dipa Roy and Professor Vasileios Koutsos

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have been handed £125 thousand to develop their wind turbine recycling process.

Professor Vasileios Koutsos and Dr Dipa Roy are developing a technique to turn old wind turbine blades into powders that could be used to protect engineering and structural components, including new wind turbine blades.

The powders could be used in surface coatings, to protect engineering and structural components from corrosion and erosion caused by rain.

Turbines are usually made from a complex composite of materials bonded together by a strong adhesive known as epoxy, and reinforced with fibres – making them difficult and expensive to separate and recycle.

They have received funding from Greencoat UK Wind, an investment trust specialising in renewable energy infrastructure, for a 12-month research project – ‘Added-value CoatTings’ (ACT) – to develop the process.

Professor Koutsos said: “The recycling of the fibre-reinforced, epoxy-based composites used in many applications, including wind turbine blades, has become of critical importance for net zero targets.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the funding for this innovative project and look forward to using our materials expertise to create a novel recycling technology that is likely to have a considerable commercial impact.”

This comes the same week that RenewableUK published a report that found there are 97 GW of offshore wind in development in the UK, an increase of around 6 GW from a year ago.

With an increase in demand and ambition for wind energy, solutions in the decommissioning space are needed.

Almost half of the offshore wind power in the UK, 41 GW, is in the North Sea off Scotland, while a large portion (33 GW) will be located further south in the English North Sea.

Globally, the offshore wind pipeline tops 1.23 terawatts (TW), an increase of nearly 400GW in the last year.

The pipeline includes projects at every stage of development: operational, under construction, consented or planned.

