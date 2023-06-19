Equinor given assurances Labour wont block Rosebank project, according to reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor given assurances Labour wont block Rosebank project, according to reports

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
19/06/2023, 7:12 am Updated: 19/06/2023, 8:13 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Altera InfrastructurEquinor Rosebank Labour
Equinor intends to use the Knarr FPSO to develop the Rosebank field.

Keir Starmer has further toned down the Labour party’s position on future North Sea oil and gas developments.

According to reports in The Sunday Times, Starmer has told Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) that he would not obstruct the development of the Rosebank project, should Labour win the next general election.

The controversial West of Shetland oilfield, expected to produce 300 million barrels across its lifetime, is expected to receive signoff from government imminently.

It comes as Labour continues to back pedal on its previously announced policy to axe all new oil and gas development in the North Sea, a plan that drew harsh criticism from industry and unions alike.

Labour subsequently pledged not to revoke any licences granted before the next general election, a position Starmer has reportedly emphasised to oil bosses in recent weeks.

“Let me be clear: those who think we should somehow simply end domestic oil and gas production in Britain are wrong,” he said recently.

“Under Labour’s plans, they will play a crucial part in our energy mix for decades to come.”

It is understood the party is poised to double down on energy too, with the announcement of a public owned energy body.

Earmarked for Scotland, Starmer is expected to reveal detail about GB Energy during a speech north of the border today.

The government body would aim to drive green job creation, and invest alongside the private sector in various renewables areas.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts