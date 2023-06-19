TotalEnergies to carry out further analysis after underwhelming find at Benriach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

TotalEnergies to carry out further analysis after underwhelming find at Benriach

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
19/06/2023, 7:42 am Updated: 19/06/2023, 8:13 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by TransoceanBenriach TotalEnergies sub-commercial
Transocean Barents

A North Sea prospect operated by TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE), and hyped up by analysts, has come in under estimations.

Drilling at Benriach, previously estimated to hold mid-case resources of 638 billion cubic feet of gas, kicked off in March using the Transocean Barents rig.

“Gas bearing sands” were found at the West of Shetland prospect, in the target Royal Sovereign formation.

But the discovery is expected to be sub-commercial, project partner Kistos Energy (LON: KIST) confirmed on Monday.

As operator, with a 50% holding, TotalEnergies will now carry out analysis of the acquired data, with the future of the hotly anticipated prospect now looking in doubt.

Analysts had hailed the play as “well to watch”, and success at Benriach would have helped to de-risk other fields in the Laggan-Tormore region.

Kistos, which holds a 25% stake in the prospect, said that the well has been drilled ahead of schedule and the final cost is expected to be within previous guidance.

Rockrose Energy owns the remaining 25% stake in the prospect.

The Transocean Barents rig was mobilised from Olen, Norway and spud the well on 21 March.

A total measured depth of ~4,400 metres was reached, and “an extensive data acquisition programme has been conducted”, London-listed Kistos said.

Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos, added: “The operational performance has been excellent, and I would like to thank TotalEnergies and the team on the Transocean Barents rig, who drilled the well safely and efficiently. Kistos remains committed to bringing additional gas volumes through the Shetland Gas Plant to add shareholder value and contribute towards domestic energy security, and we look forward to providing further updates to the markets in due course.”

Production was recently suspended at the TotalEnergies-operated Edradour field west of Shetland, amid reports that increased water output is causing issues.

A “technical issue” has forced output to be temporarily curtailed, licence partner Kistos confirmed.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts