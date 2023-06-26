Labour to manage existing North Sea fields ‘for entirety of lifespan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Labour to manage existing North Sea fields ‘for entirety of lifespan’

By Allister Thomas
26/06/2023, 7:09 am
labour north sea

Ambiguity has been highlighted once again over Labour plans for North Sea energy policy.

Last week, following Sir Keir Starmer’s speech in Edinburgh, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said  it believed “all activity on existing licences will be allowed to continue”.

However, a Labour source told The Times, whose Sunday edition had trailed last month the plans to block new licences, that this is not the case.

A Labour spokesman told the paper it would work to “manage our existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan” and “won’t turn off the taps by revoking existing licences”.

The party has previously said it would not revoke licences already granted before it is elected, like consents for the Cambo and Rosebank fields.

However one executive said confusion remains in areas like discovery development after a licence to explore had been granted.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK said “await(s) clarity on Labour’s proposals”.

Wood Mackenzie, in a note sent last Monday evening, said the actual impact of Labour’s policy would be viewed “as a largely symbolic gesture”, with Labour having confirmed that all activity on existing licences will be allowed to continue.

On the same day, industry leaders like Sir Ian Wood, said the policy puts tens of thousands of jobs in jeapordy.

WoodMac said the vast majority of the North Sea’s remaining resources sit within existing licences.

The rest are “sanction-ready” projects expected to be approved before Labour comes to power – like Rosebank and Cambo – which Starmer has said his party would respect.

Other factors are expected to be far more important in terms of driving investment decisions, like the North Sea windfall tax, it said.

 

