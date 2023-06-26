Capricorn Energy continues ‘to pursue’ North Sea sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Capricorn Energy continues ‘to pursue’ North Sea sale

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/06/2023, 7:37 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Capricorn EnergyCapricorn energy
Capricorn Energy

Executives at Capricorn Energy (LON: CNE) will tell a shareholder AGM today that it “continue(s) to pursue the potential sale” of its North Sea business.

It comes after Capricorn – formerly Cairn Energy – announced in March it would make 120 UK employees redundant as it focuses attentions on Africa.

New CEO Randy Neely and non-exec chair Craig van der Laan will deliver statements on the company strategy.

In a preview of their statements, the executives said it will continue to seek the “potential sale” of its UK business, but provided no further update.

All assets outside of its key focus of Egypt are “in the process of either being divested or relinquished in as timely a manner as possible,” and the firm has already exited Mauritania.

Capricorn said in March it expects to have a “substantially reduced” headcount in the UK, resulting in an organisation of less than 40 people – a 75% cull.

The London-listed firm had 238 employees globally in March. The following month it confirmed that its new global headcount would be around 70 people.

It also said it is seeking new, smaller offices in Edinburgh.

Capricorn’s North Sea portfolio, which used to hold stakes in production assets like EnQuest’s Kraken,  now exists as a set of high-impact exploration licences with partner Deltic Energy.

The firm said “large-scale, high-risk exploration in a market that is transitioning is not a model the new Board believes a business of Capricorn’s size should pursue”.

Capricorn booked costs of $42.8m over two failed North Sea exploration targets – Diadem and Jaws  – in 2022.

