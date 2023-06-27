Sparrows lands multimillion pound North Sea deal with Ineos

Energy services contractor Sparrows has won a multimillion pound deal with Ineos in the North Sea.

Ineos FPS (Forties Pipeline System), a subsidiary of the petrochemicals giant, has handed Sparrows a three-and-a-half-year contract on its Unity platform.

It covers services including crane and lifting equipment operations, maintenance, engineering and inspection.

To be executed from its headquarters in Aberdeen, Sparrows will also be responsible for re-certification, repair and overhaul of lifting equipment as well as specialist engineering ad hoc support.

Matt Corbin, regional director for Europe at Sparrows, said “Our commitment to providing safe and efficient operations, as well as our track record of more than 45 years’ in the North Sea and our experience working with INEOS FPS to date, is reflected in this announcement.

“We have unrivalled knowledge of safety-critical lifting equipment, as well as a highly experienced team of specialist engineers, and we’re thrilled to continue to offer that to INEOS FPS through this contract award. INEOS FPS’ assets play a critical role in energy security here in the UK – we’re delighted to have been chosen to ensure the ongoing operations and maintenance of the lifting equipment on Unity.”

The Unity platform lies around 100 miles offshore in the central North Sea.