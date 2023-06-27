Sparrows lands multimillion pound North Sea deal with Ineos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sparrows lands multimillion pound North Sea deal with Ineos

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/06/2023, 9:18 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Sparrows/ Ineossparrows ineos
The Ineos Unity platform.

Energy services contractor Sparrows has won a multimillion pound deal with Ineos in the North Sea.

Ineos FPS (Forties Pipeline System), a subsidiary of the petrochemicals giant, has handed Sparrows a three-and-a-half-year contract on its Unity platform.

It covers services including crane and lifting equipment operations, maintenance, engineering and inspection.

To be executed from its headquarters in Aberdeen, Sparrows will also be responsible for re-certification, repair and overhaul of lifting equipment as well as specialist engineering ad hoc support.

Matt Corbin, regional director for Europe at Sparrows, said “Our commitment to providing safe and efficient operations, as well as our track record of more than 45 years’ in the North Sea and our experience working with INEOS FPS to date, is reflected in this announcement.

“We have unrivalled knowledge of safety-critical lifting equipment, as well as a highly experienced team of specialist engineers, and we’re thrilled to continue to offer that to INEOS FPS through this contract award. INEOS FPS’ assets play a critical role in energy security here in the UK – we’re delighted to have been chosen to ensure the ongoing operations and maintenance of the lifting equipment on Unity.”

The Unity platform lies around 100 miles offshore in the central North Sea.

